KickHouse Frisco is scheduled to celebrate its grand opening this weekend at 8845 Gary Burns Drive, Ste. 150, Frisco, between Chick-fil-A and The UPS Store. The kickboxing franchise offers group and private classes, as well as non-contact, kid-friendly sessions. Celebratory events will begin at 8 a.m. on June 25 and 26 and at 11 a.m. on June 27. Grand opening specials include free classes, food and giveaways. Non-members can also enter to win a month of free membership. 972-292-9775. https://thekickhouse.com/location/frisco/