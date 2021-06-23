Tom Herzig's Trackside: Candia's Jimmy Renfrew Jr. had a tremendous weekend

A TIP OF THE HAT to Candia teenager Jimmy Renfrew Jr., who was presented the winner’s trophy at three different race tracks during Father’s Day weekend. Renfrew first struck paydirt Friday night in the Street Stock feature at Lee USA Speedway. Next came a triple crown sweep at White Mountain, where he won his heat race, the semi-feature and the Late Model feature. Alby Ovitt of Raymond and Quinny Welch of Groveton ran second and third.