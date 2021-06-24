New Berlin teen suffers serious injuries in ATV crash

A New Berlin teenager was airlifted to Syracuse following an all-terrain vehicle crash Wednesday, June 23.

The 14-year-old, whose name was not released, was driving an ATV that struck a tree off Martin Road in the town of New Berlin, according to Lt. Joshua Gould of the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office.

The rider sustained head trauma and was airlifted to SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse with serious injuries, Gould said. Another juvenile passenger did not appear to be injured but was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

A family member called 911 to report the crash, Gould said. New York State Police and EMS crews from New Berlin and Sherburne also responded to the scene.

No foul play or drug and alcohol use is suspected, Gould said, attributing the crash to the ATV’s speed and the youth of the riders.

“As a school community, we’re keeping the families in our thoughts and prayers,” Unadilla Valley District Superintendent Bob Mackey said. “Anything like this affects the whole community.”

Students and teachers affected by the incident are encouraged to seek counseling services through the school by calling the main office at 607-847-7500.