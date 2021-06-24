Cancel
Delhi, NY

Delhi market hosts free perennial plant giveaway

By Vicky Klukkert Staff Writer
THE DAILY STAR
THE DAILY STAR
 6 days ago
Vicky Klukkert | The Daily StarKathy Mario helps Tom Barber sign up for Delhi's Homegrown National Park program at the Delhi Farmers Market Wednesday.

Delhi residents were able to get two free perennial plants Wednesday at the Delhi Farmers Market thanks to a grant from the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society.

A group of residents wanted to start a "Homegrown National Park" program in Delaware County and stated in Delhi, they said.

“With 5,000 residents, we felt it was a great place to start,” Kathy Mario said. “Given that younger people have moved into Delhi and they get the climate science and what can be done to help, we felt it was a good place to start this program.”

Mario said she joined forces with Lisa and Jack Tessier, Eileen Kline, Carla Crimm from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County, former Delhi mayor David Truscott and Susan O'Handley of the DOAS to form the steering committee.

The grant allowed the group to purchase enough native perennials from The Fernery in Hartwick for 200 residents.

“It's a 100% native nursery,” Connie Tedesco, owner of The Fernery, said. “I am the only one in the Leatherstocking Region that sells 100% native plants. I grow 35 native ferns, which are hard to grow, and the plants here. These are all great pollinator plants.”

The plants the group is giving away are woodland sunflower, wild bergamot, beebalm, swamp milkweed, smooth aster, yarrow and purple Joe Pye weed. Each person who signed up to get the free plants was given care instructions for the plants they took and were asked to post pictures to the Delhi's Homegrown National Park's Facebook page.

The group picked National Pollinator Week to give out the plants, Mario said.

“While the other plants are pretty, they don't give the same nutritional value to pollinators as native plants do,” she said. “Years of research has shown that native plants help the native birds, bees, bats and butterflies.”

In addition to planting native flowers, the group hopes that people will plant native trees, bushes and grasses to help the area's biodiversity. Lisa Tessier said they hope to expand the program to other towns in Delaware County.

The group will be at the Fair on the Square on July 2 to sign up additional residents.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.

