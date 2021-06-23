Richard Kent Foster, of Lenoir City, left this world Friday, June 17. Born 1939 in Indianapolis, Ind., to loving parents Hazel Vivian Foster and Johnny Foster, Kent went on his terms, peacefully in his sleep. If you ever met Kent, aka “Daddy," “Captain” or “Dick," then you had the pleasure of knowing what a character and all-around wonderful human being he was. Kent enlist edin the United States Air Force at 18 years old to see the world and serve his country. He later applied to OCS and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1969. He was a true patriot and served 21 years in the USAF, where he worked in procurement for many years and retired as captain.