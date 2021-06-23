Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

TVF&R: Recognize signs of heat-related illness

By Mark Miller and Courtney Vaughn
Posted by 
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TtbRg_0adYwnlp00 Temperatures are forecast to skyrocket into at least the mid- to upper 100s this coming weekend.

The Portland area is expected to face high temperatures that could set new all-time records this weekend.

With the mercury on the rise, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and other local agencies are urging area residents to make a plan to keep cool — and to check on neighbors and relatives who may be vulnerable to the heat.

Friday's high in Hillsboro is 94 degrees, with a low of 65, but temperatures are expected to climb to 106 degrees on Saturday, June 26, and 111 degrees on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday's expected high is 104 degrees. Temperatures will fall back into the mid-90s on Tuesday and later in the week, meteorologists predict.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday that weekend high temperatures will run 20 to 30 degrees above normal for late June, which could break records and put northwest Oregonians at an increased risk of heat-related illness.

"The high daytime temperatures, combined with warm overnight lows, will result in high heat risk and heat related stress," a heat advisory from NWS states. "Daily high temperature records will likely be broken. There is a chance to break the all time June high temperature records for a few locations."

TVF&R and other Washington County fire agencies enacted a high fire danger burn ban earlier this week, which will remain in effect at least into next week.

Cassandra Ulven, public affairs chief for TVF&R, says people should be aware of both the elevated fire risk and the risk of heat-related illness.

"I think we're all still experiencing collective fear and worry after last year's season," said Ulven, referring to last September's spate of wildfires. The month was Oregon's worst ever recorded for fires, with more than 1 million acres burning in September alone.

TVF&R is making preparations for the triple-digit heat.

"We are staffing up so that we have additional firefighters and paramedics on duty," Ulven said.

Additionally, Ulven is encouraging people to check in on neighbors and relatives who may be especially vulnerable. Not all homes in Washington County and other areas served by TVF&R on Portland's Westside have air conditioning, and older adults are especially prone to being affected by intense heat.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 700 people die each year from extreme heat, with people age 65 and older at increased risk of heat-related illness or death.

What to do:

• Limit outdoor activities

• Never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

• Pavement and asphalt may be dangerous to dogs' paws. Limit walks and exercise to morning or evening hours.

• Drink more water than usual and don't wait until you're thirsty to hydrate.

• Stay in air-conditioned buildings if possible and don't rely on fans as your only cooling device in extreme heat.

• Avoid using the stove or oven to cook — it will make you and your house hotter.

TVF&R is asking area residents to be familiar with signs of heat-related illness.

The CDC says symptoms of heat stroke can include:

• Elevated body temperature (103 degrees or higher)

• Hot, red, dry or damp skin

• Fast, strong pulse

• Headache

• Dizziness

• Nausea

• Confusion

• Loss of consciousness

In addition, heat exhaustion can have the following symptoms:

• Heavy sweating

• Cold, pale and clammy skin

• Fast, weak pulse

• Nausea or vomiting

• Muscle cramps

• Tiredness or weakness

• Dizziness

• Headache

• Fainting

If you or someone you know is experiencing signs of heat stroke, call 9-1-1. Symptoms of heat stroke may be alleviated by moving to a cooler place, applying cool cloths or bathing in cool water.

Heat exhaustion may be prevented or alleviated the same way. Sipping water may also help to ward off heat exhaustion. You should seek medical attention immediately if you or someone in your care begins throwing up or experiencing worsening symptoms, or if symptoms last for longer than an hour.

TVF&R also advises that people limit physical activity and spending time outdoors during extreme temperatures.

Meanwhile, the risk of wildfires is elevated during periods of hot, dry weather. TVF&R and other local agencies have been preparing for fire season as well. TVF&R has already deployed seven firefighters for pre-staging in Redmond, Ulven said, where they will be ready to assist with wildfires through at least June 27.

Editor's note: This story has been updated as of 5:30 p.m. June 23 with the latest forecast.

{loadposition sub-article-02}
Community Policy
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro, OR
68
Followers
267
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hillsboro News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.hillsborotribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, OR
City
Redmond, OR
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
Hillsboro, OR
Health
Portland, OR
Health
Washington County, OR
Health
County
Washington County, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Cdc#Heat Illness#Temperature#Oregonians#Westside#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Future 'will be even hotter': Oregon heat deaths near 100

A 3-day blast of summer became the region's deadliest single incident in decades. It's supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime event. Meteorologists aren't so sure. The grim tally from an unprecedented heat wave marched upwards as state authorities counted nearly 100 deaths attributed to the severe weather event. In an update...
Oregon StatePosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

'Do Not Flush': Oregon requires label to stop wipes in pipes

Manufacturers have erroneously advertised some moistened wipes as flushable, causing a major headache for wastewater utilities.Oregonians need a bit more potty training, according to state lawmakers. After years of angst — and unnecessary costs — for local governments, Oregon became the second state in the nation this year to require "do not flush" labels on the disinfectant, personal care, make-up and baby wipes commonly sold in the bathroom aisle. "There's no such thing as a flushable wipe," says Clean Water Services chief of staff Mark Jockers, "even the ones that say they're flushable." The Washington County...
Portland, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

ER bed shortage 'critical' as Portland heat hospitalizes 500

The Oregon Health Authority reports more than 500 hospitalizations or urgent care visits in the Portland area.State officials implored the public to avoid unnecessary emergency rooms trips as the system strained to accommodate more than 500 people sickened by this week's infernal conditions. The Oregon Health Authority reported 506 heat related emergency room and urgent care admissions since June 25 in the Portland metro region. Nearly half of the visits were reported Monday, June 28 — when a record-shattering 116-degree temperature required 251 to seek medical care. Officials say they are now scrambling to manage a...
Portland, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

New Oregon recycling plan awaits Gov. Brown's OK

Bill requires makers of plastics, paper, other materials to help reduce, reuse and recycle waste.Oregon would embark on a major new recycling effort — this one aimed at reducing, reusing or recycling plastic and paper waste that China no longer accepts — under a bill that is headed to Gov. Kate Brown. Lawmakers passed Senate Bill 582: In the House by 31-24 on Friday, June 25, and in the Senate by 16-13 the previous day. Democrats supplied all the votes for it, Republicans almost all the votes against it. Four Democrats in the House and one in the Senate voted...
Oregon StatePosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Environment Oregon nonprofit: Sea otters help stop demolition

Carlie Davis: Sea-urchin populations have exploded, with nothing to keep them from kelp forestsWhen I explored the tide pools of the Oregon coast this summer, I wasn't left with the feeling of awe I expected, but with concern. Tide pools should be filled with a variety of life, but the variety seems to be missing. Rocky fields and spiky urchins are nearly all that's left to see. Where did the life go? For years, the coast has been undergoing a quiet demolition beneath its waves. Purple sea-urchin populations have exploded, and they're chowing down on kelp forests without mercy. Their...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Hiring difficulties still plague employers in Hillsboro, statewide

'Job seekers market' persists as employers continue to struggle to find and keep workers.Last spring, half of Mindy Simmons' crew at Decadent Creations Bakery in downtown Hillsboro quit as cases of COVID-19 picked up. Hiring new staff is always a challenge, but with lots of people out of work thanks to the pandemic, Simmons says she received some of the best job applicants she ever has. That was a year ago, and now, like many food industry employers across the country, Simmons is struggling to fill several new open positions as the pandemic winds down and the economy slowly returns...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro offers ways to stay cool during heat wave

Officials say residents can access several options to help stay comfortable this weekend.As temperatures are expected to near 110 degrees this weekend, Hillsboro officials are providing ways for people to stay cool. The measures are crucial for many Hillsboro residents who don't have access to air conditioning, such as people living in older houses, condominiums and apartments. Four cooling stations will be open in Hillsboro from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 26, through Monday, July 28: • Brookwood Library, 2850 N.E. Brookwood Pkwy. • Hillsboro Civic Center (above Outdoors In, staffed by Project Homeless Connect), 120 E Main...
Washington County, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

More work to do despite Washington County's high vaccination rate

Inoculations among Black and Latino residents still below 50%, OHA officials say.For weeks, Washington County has enjoyed the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Oregon. As of Friday, June 25, 72.3% of people age 16 and older in Washington County had received at least one dose of a vaccine, with Hood River and Multnomah counties trailing slightly behind, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority. But county public health officials say it's no time to let up vaccination efforts. They say it's time to work on an even more individualized basis to make vaccines available to those who still haven't...
Public HealthPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Pandemic restrictions will be lifted statewide by Wednesday

Business leaders praise announcement, but warn it could take years for Oregon's economy to fully recover from pandemic shock.Oregon will lift pandemic limits in place for more than a year no later than the end of June, Gov. Kate Brown said. "When Oregon reaches 70% or by Wednesday, June 30, we will lift the safety programs we have relied on and open our economy," Brown told reporters during a phone call Friday, June 25. After the deadline passes, mandates on masks, social distancing and capacity limits of restaurants and venues will be removed. When the deadline passes, the county-by-county risk...
Oregon StatePosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Poll: 27% of Oregon residents support abolishing police

The Oregon Values and Beliefs Center found 67% of state residents oppose abolition of law enforcement, however. Abolishing the police — once a fringe issue — has become a mainstream, albeit minority opinion. After a year of unrest that pitted Portland protesters against cops, around one-quarter of Oregonians now support eliminating their local police department and creating alternative teams of social workers, drug counselors and mental health experts, a new poll says. A total of 27% of survey respondents strongly or somewhat support that proposal, according to research by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center — but 67%...
Beaverton, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Sexton Mountain trail connection planned

Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District says it will use the Sexton Mountain Drive right-of-way for the trail.Sexton Mountain Elementary School lies less than a quarter of a mile east of the Westside Regional Trail, but there's no direct connection between the school and the trail. The closest route is along Southwest Rigert Road to the north. The Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District has unveiled plans to add an off-street trail connection between the school and the regional trail. That 0.15-mile trail segment will also effectively form a link between non-contiguous segments of Southwest Sexton Mountain Drive, which is...
PoliticsPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Lawmakers OK new class of dental therapists

Oregon would join eight other states to create mid-level positions under a bill headed to Gov. Brown.A new class of dental therapists, working under the supervision of dentists, would provide basic services to patients under a bill that is headed to Gov. Kate Brown. Oregon lawmakers passed House Bill 2528 — the House by a 45-11 vote Wednesday, June 23, and the Senate by a 20-9 vote the previous day — after they narrowed the scope of practice and expanded training opportunities, according to its chief sponsor. Rep. Tawna Sanchez, a Democrat from Portland and the Legislature's only tribal member,...
Portland, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Pham, Valderrama and Alonso Leon: Child care is unrecognized backbone of our economy

State Rep. Khanh Pham is represents House District 46 in Southeast Portland. Rep. Andrea Valderrama represents House District 47 in East Multnomah County. Rep. Teresa Alonso Leon represents House District 22 in Woodburn and Marion County.We are moms, mother figures, caregivers, providers and lawmakers. We have each experienced Oregon's child care crisis firsthand. We have all struggled to find culturally appropriate, safe, reliable and affordable care in our communities and as a result, have taken on the additional responsibilities of child care while attempting to balance other responsibilities. COVID-19 has made everyone aware of what we have known for a...
Lake Oswego, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Cities of Lake Oswego and Tigard asks residents to reduce water usage

Oregon water suppliers brace for chlorine shortage but not all agencies in the state are affected by supply failures of the chemical critical for treating tap water.On June 14, Clackamas County wastewater and drinking water providers received a notice that their sodium hypochlorite supplier might not be able to honor promised deliveries of the chlorine that's critical for treating tap water. John Collins, general manager of the South Fork Water Board, said he was grateful that the chlorine shortage will not affect his customers in Oregon City and West Linn. However, the city of Lake Oswego sent out a...
Portland, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Readers' letters: Donâ€™t let legislation reduce our medical innovation

Our readers sound off on ending the filibuster, medical research, vaccines, Portland-area highway tolls and child care concerns.It really does feel like we are close to that other end of the COVID-19 tunnel, doesn't it? COVID cases and related hospitalizations continue to fall and it seems like a full reopening of our state might not be far away. I know pandemic time is fuzzy but it is worth remembering how far we have come in such a short amount of time and how much we owe our positive trajectory to biopharmaceutical innovation. The vaccines have been the game changer that...
HealthPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

DeRemer: SB 844 could hurt patient access to necessary care

Shawn M. DeRemer, M.D., is president and executive medical director for Anesthesia Associates Northwest and Evolve Health and Wellness.As a health care provider in Oregon, I recognize the need to address the cost of medications, which can be prohibitive for patients and undermine their ability to receive the care they need. However, Senate Bill 844 and a new Prescription Drug Affordability Board is not the remedy to this problem. In fact, it will make it more difficult for Oregon patients to access care and receive their medications. The flawed legislation will additionally pose an existential threat of insolvency to free...
North Plains, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Grocery store anchored center being planned for North Plains

The city is seeking a developer for a grocery and urgent care services facility planned for Glencoe Road north of Highway 26. North Plains may soon be getting a grocery store. The city is soliciting proposals from qualified development teams for the land purchase, financing, design and construction of a proposed grocery store-anchored shopping center with a pharmacy or urgent care health facility, with potential for housing options not currently available in town, and all on a 5.07-acre site officially known as the Glencoe Opportunity Area.
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Video offers tips on buying salmon from Columbia River tribes

Registered dietitian with OSU Extension in Clackamas County says fish are typically available through early October.OSU Extension staff from Clackamas County say this is a great time of year to buy fresh salmon and steelhead from tribal vendors as the fish migrate upriver in the Columbia River Gorge. In most years, you can purchase fish from tribal sellers in the Gorge from mid-June through early October. You can learn how to do just that thanks to a new video from Oregon Sea Grant and the Oregon State University Extension Service at bit.ly/tribalfish. The eight-minute video features Amanda Gladics, a fisheries...