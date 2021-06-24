Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pineville, KY

Event info: Laurel Cove Amphitheater Summer Concert Series

By KSR
kentuckysportsradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe music is going to continue to burn the woods down at Laurel Cove Amphitheater in Pineville, KY in July and August with a double-header of shows each month. On July 9th and 10th we have two Kentucky song-writing masters on back to back nights, with the legendary Chris Knight (with a full band in tow) along with Tiffany Williams and Lance Rogers on Friday. The following night we have one of the Commonwealth’s most skilled mountain poets: Beatyville’s own Ian Noe, featuring support from Caleb Caudle and Laurel Lewis. Then on August 6th and 7th, we’ll be starting it off with a night of incendiary bluegrass music, with North Carolina’s Town Mountain headlining, with Wolfpen Branch and Cole Chaney in support. To cap the series off we welcome two of Cincinnati’s finest, our good friend and Oh Boy Recording Artist Arlo McKinley, with very special guest Jeremy Pinnell, in what is going to be a night of solid country gold.

kentuckysportsradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woods, KY
Pineville, KY
Government
City
Pineville, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Pine Mountain, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Tiffany Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cove#Restaurants#Acoustics#Golf#Commonwealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Hiking
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact

The Supreme Court on Tuesday left intact a nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 5-4 vote rejected an emergency request from a group of landlords asking the court to effectively end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction moratorium, which is set to run through July.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
POTUSCNN

June 29 coronavirus news

Delta variant now accounts for 26% of coronavirus cases in US, CDC estimates. The Delta variant of coronavirus now accounts for 26% of Covid-19 cases in the US, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. The CDC updated its estimates of which variants are circulating on Tuesday. The...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

GOP mega-donor funding deployment of South Dakota troops to border

A Republican mega-donor's nonprofit is funding the deployment of South Dakota National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem 's (R ) office confirmed to The Hill that Willis and Reba Johnson’s Foundation made a private donation to the state in an effort to fund its National Guard presence at the border.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NSA refutes Tucker Carlson spying allegation

The National Security Agency (NSA) on Tuesday rejected claims made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the agency was monitoring his electronic communications and seeking to leak them in an effort to take his show off the air, calling the allegations “not true.”. “Tucker Carlson has never been an...