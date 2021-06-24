Event info: Laurel Cove Amphitheater Summer Concert Series

The music is going to continue to burn the woods down at Laurel Cove Amphitheater in Pineville, KY in July and August with a double-header of shows each month. On July 9th and 10th we have two Kentucky song-writing masters on back to back nights, with the legendary Chris Knight (with a full band in tow) along with Tiffany Williams and Lance Rogers on Friday. The following night we have one of the Commonwealth’s most skilled mountain poets: Beatyville’s own Ian Noe, featuring support from Caleb Caudle and Laurel Lewis. Then on August 6th and 7th, we’ll be starting it off with a night of incendiary bluegrass music, with North Carolina’s Town Mountain headlining, with Wolfpen Branch and Cole Chaney in support. To cap the series off we welcome two of Cincinnati’s finest, our good friend and Oh Boy Recording Artist Arlo McKinley, with very special guest Jeremy Pinnell, in what is going to be a night of solid country gold.