Clyde Ward Sworn in as Deputy Assessor for Bernalillo County

– Assessor Tanya R. Giddings announces the hire of Clyde Ward as deputy assessor, chief information officer. “I am please to announce that Clyde Ward, who has served as assessor chief of staff since October of 2019, will now take on the role of deputy assessor,” says Assessor Tanya R. Giddings. “Clyde will continue to bring his wealth of knowledge, management, and years of experience in the application of property assessments and county government in his new role.”