Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bernalillo, NM

Clyde Ward Sworn in as Deputy Assessor for Bernalillo County

bernco.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Assessor Tanya R. Giddings announces the hire of Clyde Ward as deputy assessor, chief information officer. “I am please to announce that Clyde Ward, who has served as assessor chief of staff since October of 2019, will now take on the role of deputy assessor,” says Assessor Tanya R. Giddings. “Clyde will continue to bring his wealth of knowledge, management, and years of experience in the application of property assessments and county government in his new role.”

www.bernco.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bernalillo, NM
County
Bernalillo County, NM
City
Tijeras, NM
Bernalillo, NM
Government
Bernalillo County, NM
Government
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#City Limits#Operating Budget#U S Air Force#The Assessor Affiliate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon to rebid JEDI cloud contract at center of Microsoft-Amazon dispute

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday and will seeks bids on a new contract, saying in a statement that tech giants Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O) are the only providers "capable of meeting the department's requirements." Microsoft...

Comments / 0

Community Policy