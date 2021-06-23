Four charged in Wednesday afternoon shooting in Starkville

One of the siezed guns is an AR-15 style rifle with a high capacity drum magazine. By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal

STARKVILLE • Four people have been arrested following an afternoon shooting near a troubled apartment complex in north Starkville that sent a female victim to the hospital.

The Starkville police responded to a shots fired call at the Brooksville Garden apartments at 305 Everglade Avenue at 12:57 p.m. June 23. Officers already in the area apprehended the suspects at 12:59 and found them in possession of rifles with drum-fed magazines.

“A credit to the members of the Starkville Police Department who responded quickly and apprehended the suspects within two minutes.” said Police Chief Mark Ballard. “This is a narrative that has been consistent throughout 2021, individuals making for whatever reason the stupid choice of using a weapon in a fight. They should know and the record shows that this department is committed to apprehension and accountability; stop, think, don’t make stupid choices.”

Dequan Montgomery, 22, and Charles Dailey, 22, have been charged with attempted murder and attempted aggravated assault. Eric McCarter Jr., 19, has be charged with two counts of accessory after the fact. Claudia Holley, 26, was charged with discharging a firearm within the city limits.

While police were making their initial response, E911 reported that a female gunshot victim was being transported to the Oktibbeha County Hospital for medical care. She was later airlifted to another medical center for further treatment.

The Starkville Police Department is very familiar with the apartment complex north of Highway 182 and near Westside Park. In the past four years, officers have responded to at least six shootings. In November 2019, a 16-year-old was charged as an adult with murder following a fatal shooting there.

If you have information please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.