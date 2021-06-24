June Carter Cash’s Daughter Carlene Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Her Mom With Fun ‘Fashion’ Pic

The perfect present! Kim Kardashian celebrated her daughter North’s 8th birthday in a special way on Tuesday, June 15. “My firstborn baby North is 8 years old today!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, captioned an Instagram slideshow of throwback photos. “You bring so much love and joy into all of our lives! You are the silliest, most stylish, most creative person who knows exactly what they want in life! I’ve never met anyone like you! I picked these BTS to post of North and I from this Steven Klein Jackie O shoot [because] it just reminded me of the bond North and I share, and he always captures the emotion so well!”