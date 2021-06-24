Cancel
June Carter Cash’s Daughter Carlene Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Her Mom With Fun ‘Fashion’ Pic

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Country singer and songwriter Carlene Carter took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday tribute to her mother, June Carter Cash, with a fun fashion pic. The post features Carlene wearing a bikini top with a Mickey and Minnie Mouse skirt while she dons classic sunglasses. “I started my solo career in 1978 when ‘Carlene Carter’ my 1st album was released. Since then, I’ve had quite an adventure as an entertainer and songwriter! It’s my Mommas birthday today so we’re celebrating on @watchmandolin with our 2nd show which is a small collection of all these years.”

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

