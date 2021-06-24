Cancel
Economy

Japan's May corporate service prices mark biggest gain in 8 months

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Japan saw the price companies charge each other for services rise 1.5% in May from a year earlier, marking the fastest pace of increase in eight months, Bank of Japan data showed on Thursday.

The increase in the services producer price index, which followed a 1.1% gain in April, was driven largely by a rebound in transportation and advertisement fees that slumped last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the data showed. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

