The Fastest New SUVs Under $50,000 According to U.S. News

Ever since the creation of the original Jeep Cherokee XJ in 1984, the SUV as we know it has been trapped in a perpetual identity crisis. For though it started out with a heavy emphasis on its middle qualifier — utility — over time, it’s come to fulfill a much more performance-oriented purpose. In other words, most options on the market these days really put the ‘sport’ in SUV. As such, it’s evolved into a peculiar double standard in which we expect our vehicles to be safe enough for the family but spirited enough for some fast driving, roomy enough to haul bikes, and yet high-riding enough to roll off-road. No car should be able to exist under such juxtapositions, but here we are.