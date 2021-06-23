PREP FOOTBALL: Eppley eager to get started ahead of first season as Northridge coach

MIDDLEBURY — Chad Eppley’s a football guy through and through.

The first-year head coach at Northridge High School had decorated playing careers at both Wawasee High School and the University of Indianapolis and already has four seasons of assistant coaching experience combined from Westfield High School and Northridge.

Now, at only 26, he’s preparing to utilize all of that accumulated experience to lead a program for the first time.

“It’s a huge honor for me,” Eppley said. “The school and community had enough faith in me to where they trust me with a hundred-plus guys on the field every day that I get to be in charge of. I also have a great staff helping with everything. I try to involve my staff with all of the decisions that we make, so it becomes really easy as a first-year coach when you involve everyone.

“You’re not going to be able to run a program by yourself, so it’s nice to have everyone involved.”

After a solid spring football season, the freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams all took the field on Monday to kick off their first full week in pads after beginning the summer with a few weeks of weightlifting and conditioning.

It’s early, but so far, Eppley’s liked what he’s seen in the beginning stages this summer.

“It’s been really, really positive,” he said. “We have two workouts a day that (the players) can come to, and they get to choose. We have 60 to 70 in the morning and 20 to 30 in the afternoon. These kids want to work; they want to do well. They all have a goal that they want to hit, so they really put themselves out there to make sure that they’re doing what they need to do to be successful.

“Monday’s practice was awesome because we had spring ball where we implemented a newer offense, and they were able to get all the lingo down and things like that. So Monday, we had a practice that went really smooth, especially with it being the first day in pads. … These kids, they want to win.”

LEARNING FROM MENTORS

As a brand new head coach, learning how to mold your own program can be a challenge. Luckily for Eppley, he’s had a couple mentors close by to help guide him as he goes.

“The first person I reached out to was (Westfield head coach) Jake Gilbert,” Eppley said. “He was my first head coach when I got into coaching. I actually reached out to him during the interview process so he could help me kind of gather my thoughts and figure out how to actually run a team. I can call him whenever I need to, and he’ll always answer after probably the second ring.”

Former Northridge coach Tom Wogomon has also been a key asset for Eppley during the process. He’s been within arms reach whenever Eppley has needed anything.

“When school was going, I’d talk to him every single day,” said Eppley of Wogomon. “It didn’t matter what it was. If I needed to vent a little bit, just ask for advice or tell him what we were doing. I just knew I could always go to him. … He went from saying he’d come out about once a month or so. Then he said he’d come out like twice a month. And it eventually got to the point where he said he’d be out about two times a week, so he’s probably going to be more involved than he thought he was in the beginning. But it’s going to be good. It’ll be nice to have another set of eyes to see things that I can’t see.”

BUILDING A PROGRAM

Eppley’s emergence as head coach hasn’t been the only change to the Northridge football program this offseason.

Along with Wogomon, assistant coaches Kevin Crowder and Paul Johnson left the coaching staff as well; Eppley has replaced them with Caleb Newcomer and Westin Hanson, respectively. Newcomer, a former NorthWood player, coached at Maconaquah and Fishers, while Hanson has a coaching background from his time at Yorktown.

Returning coach Nick Clark will take over as defensive coordinator, while Eppley will be in charge of the offense.

As the new leader of the program, Eppley’s excited to inject his upbeat coaching style into the rest of his staff and players.

“I’m very energetic and very passionate (on the sidelines),” he said. “You can ask some of the people who watched us play last year. I jump around, I yell across the field. I’m more of a hands-on coach that wants to be there and wants to be doing stuff with the players. It’s just passion is what you’re going to see on the sideline.”

On the roster, the Raiders graduated more than 20 seniors from last season’s 6-3 team. Eppley hopes a mix of some up and coming guys will step up along with rising upperclassmen in Clint Walker, Micah Hochstetler, Trent Jensen and Matt Rutledge, among others.

“We lose a lot of seniors, but a lot of the juniors from last season played a lot as well,” Eppley said. “We’ll have some younger players, but a lot of the guys have played varsity, and they know what’s going on. Coach Wogomon did a great job of creating a winning culture here, and I see that in our kids. We’re going to try to keep building on that, and hopefully keep climbing that ladder deeper into the playoffs.”