Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwood, CO

‘It wasn’t going to be my peril’: Child deaths defendant says girls’ powers impeded sect

By Katharhynn Heidelberg katharhynnh@montrosepress.com
Montrose Daily Press
 9 days ago

Four years after she and fellow religious sect members were arrested, Ika Eden told jurors about the deaths of two young sisters in Norwood. She still believes sect leader Madani Ceus is Yahweh, said the defendant, who is representing herself after having been restored to legal competency earlier this year. The as-yet unfulfilled visions of codefendants were not wrong, but simply have not yet come to pass, she also said through testimony and questioning defense witnesses.

www.montrosepress.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Society
City
Norwood, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Sect#Whole Foods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Norwood, COMontrose Daily Press

Norwood child deaths suspect a ‘passionate’ believer in sect teachings

Bolstering prior testimony, trial witnesses Thursday said defendant Ika Eden was the main caregiver for two young girls who died in Norwood almost four years ago. Ika Eden, described by her daughter as a passionate believer in the end-times message of sect leader Madani Ceus, almost always had charge of sisters Makayla Roberts and Hannah Marshall, a steady stream of people who had dealings with the group testified.
Lake County, INChicago Tribune

Forensics expert says DNA ‘strongly supports’ link to defendant in deaths of Lake County teens

DNA found on a gun used in the 2019 murders of two Lake County teens in Porter County appeared to include that of John Silva II, according to forensic tests. Indiana State Police forensic scientist Idelle Ritterskamp testified Thursday that there was “very strong support” indicating Silva’s DNA was on the guard of the 9 mm gun used in the shootings of Molley Lanham, 19, of St. John; and her boyfriend, Thomas Grill, 18, of Cedar Lake. In taking the samples, she compared his DNA and that of two unknown people against that of three unknown people, she said.
Maine StateWGME

Maine DHHS says it's taking action in response to recent child deaths

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine Department of Health and Human Services says it’s taking action following the deaths of four young children in Maine over the past month. The department has asked Casey Family Programs, a “national leader in improving child safety and the wellbeing of children” to help investigate.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Landlord says woman arrested in child’s hot home death had financial woes

A woman has been arrested on a murder charge in the death of a Las Vegas 5-year-old who police believe perished after being left in a hot house with no air conditioning. Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed the child’s death was believed to be heat-related and said that police abuse and neglect detectives are handling the case. The child’s mother, Kemaya Taylor, 23, was booked Tuesday into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of open murder and two counts of child abuse or neglect.
Maine Statefoxbangor.com

Police investigate the death of a child

TEMPLE — The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was called to assist the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office with an accidental shooting involving a child at a home on Forest Hill Road in Temple. According to public safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, after conducting interviews and collecting evidence, state police believe...
Hilo, HIWest Hawaii Today

Father receives probation in child starvation death

A 53-year-old Hilo man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years of probation for his role in starving his 9-year-old daughter to death in 2016. Kevin Lehano faced a possible 20 years in prison when he was sentenced by Hilo Circuit Judge Peter Kubota. Lehano was originally charged with second-degree murder...
Little Rock, ARKATV

CDC says drowning is leading cause of death for toddlers; when to get your child lessons

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death in children aged one to four, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There has already been at least one drowning death in Arkansas this summer. Bryant Police say an 18-month-old drowned just before 8 p.m. Tuesday at a residential pool on Suncrest Street. The toddler was taken to Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Kidsaappublications.org

The Perils of Child “Protection” for Children of Color: Lessons From History

AACWA — Adoption Assistance and Child Welfare Act. Based upon recent investigation rates, as many as 37% of children born this year in the United States may become the subject of a child welfare system investigation. Among Black children, an estimated close to 50% are likely to be subject to such an investigation.1 Although rates of serious physical injury to children are on the decline,2 the number of children reported for neglect has increased. Child maltreatment investigations have become the foremost intervention to safeguard children in the United States. This focus on reporting, investigation, and child removal has a long history.3 Furthermore, the burden of the coercive aspects of the child welfare system is carried disproportionately by Black families.
Law EnforcementMontrose Daily Press

Deputy shooting aftermath: victim’s family planning civil suit

In response to District Attorney Seth Ryan’s announcement last week that the deputy who shot and killed Paige Schmidt Pierce on April 9 will not be prosecuted, Pierce’s family is planning on seeking legal action. Kevin Mehr, the attorney hired by the family, said that the bodycam footage “speaks for itself — Paige’s death was completely avoidable.”
Lawsfbayca.com

Man sees freedom after 38 years in prison for murder he was never accused of

A man convicted of a 1983 murder is now free, after a Monterey County judge overturned his conviction following an appeal using a new law, according to a news release on Friday by the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office. The court overturned the murder conviction of Alfred Johnson and resentenced...
Gunnison County, COMontrose Daily Press

Suspected pipe bombs, hand grenades and possible transmitters found at remote Gunnison County campsite after scare atop Monarch Pass

Gunnison County authorities recovered possible pipe bombs, hand grenades and explosives components near a remote campsite Monday, after first responding to help another agency with a disturbance report at the top of Monarch Pass. Mark Isaac-Joseph McSherry, 39, is suspected of possession, use or removal of incendiary devices and components...