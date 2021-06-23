‘It wasn’t going to be my peril’: Child deaths defendant says girls’ powers impeded sect
Four years after she and fellow religious sect members were arrested, Ika Eden told jurors about the deaths of two young sisters in Norwood. She still believes sect leader Madani Ceus is Yahweh, said the defendant, who is representing herself after having been restored to legal competency earlier this year. The as-yet unfulfilled visions of codefendants were not wrong, but simply have not yet come to pass, she also said through testimony and questioning defense witnesses.www.montrosepress.com