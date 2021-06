That’s it from us for another week dear reader, and we leave you before the weekend with the title track taken from the upcoming album from David Crosby ‘For Free’, which comes out July 23rd via BMG. The song is Crosby’s cover of the Joni Mitchell classic alongside Grammy-winner Sarah Jarosz. “Joni’s the greatest living singer/songwriter, and ‘For Free’ is one of her simplest,” notes Crosby. “It’s one of my favorite songs because I love what it says about the spirit of music and what compels you to play.” True to the original version, Crosby’s version unfolds in a delicate piano-based arrangement, with Jarosz and Crosby’s voices channelling awe and sorrow to spellbinding effect. Have a good one.