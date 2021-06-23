Independence Day: Fireworks are still OK within city limits, for now

After last year’s subdued festivities, firefighters are preparing to keep Montrose safe during upcoming public and private Independence Day celebrations. The unincorporated areas of Montrose County, where fire restrictions are decided by the sheriff’s office, have been under level 1 fire restrictions since Monday, June 21. While open campfires, agricultural burns and fireworks are prohibited outside of city limits, Montrose Fire Chief Tad Rowan said that a fireworks ban within city limits is unlikely before July 4, but that conditions could change before then.