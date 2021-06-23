Former IU blue chip recruit Miller back in the game
BLOOMINGTON – The path from blue chip basketball recruit to Indiana Hoosier and beyond has led Charlie Miller on a calling to help others achieve their own hoop dreams. Miller, 44, has developed a successful grassroots basketball program in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. But it didn’t come without risk. Miller’s wife was eight months pregnant with the couple’s first child when he quit a successful corporate job close to nine years ago to pursue his passion.www.goshennews.com