Grilled Chicken with Balsamic Vinegar is a favorite recipe, and even though the marinade has balsamic vinegar, this is really low in carbs!. For this week’s Friday Favorites pick, I’m reminding you about this amazingly delicious Grilled Chicken with Balsamic Vinegar! Years ago when I was the teacher’s association president I made this chicken for a district insurance committee meeting, and people loved it. Then several years later I saw someone who had eaten it that day and she asked me for the recipe. If you serve a recipe and someone still remembers it several years later, you know it’s a good recipe, right? And this is a grilled chicken recipe that has literally been a hit with every person I’ve ever made it for.