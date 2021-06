Usually, when someone asks “Do you have any siblings?” you know whether your sisters and brothers are older or younger, right? Well, that wasn’t quite the case for actress Judy Norton, who played Mary Ellen on “The Waltons.” When the show first started, there was a clear sequence of age established between the seven siblings. However, as the show continued, and the real-life actors went through physical changes, a few of the ages on the show switched. During an episode of her video series, “Behind-the-Scenes with Judy Norton,” Norton answered questions from fans. One fan asked about the age inconsistencies on “The Waltons.”