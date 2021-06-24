2 men dead, child hospitalized after boating incident on Lake Erie

Two men are dead and a child was hospitalized after an incident on Lake Erie where a boat had to be towed in by the United States Coast Guard Wednesday evening, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

The boat was located and towed in to the Coast Guard Station from approximately two miles out from shore and crews found two men and a child on board.

Cleveland police said a 76-year-old man, a 45-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy were found on the boat.

Cleveland Fire said all three individuals were in full arrest when located and CPR was administered. All three patients were transported by EMS for treatment.

Police said the two men have since been pronounced dead.

The 10-year-old boy is in critical condition, according to police.

Authorities said that carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

