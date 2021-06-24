Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Australia

Australian judge says woman can be extradited to Chile

By ROD McGUIRK
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HtcCZ_0adYusro00

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge on Thursday dismissed a woman’s appeal against extradition to Chile, where she is wanted on kidnapping charges dating to Augusto Pinochet’s military dictatorship in the 1970s.

Adriana Rivas had appealed a magistrate’s decision in October that she could be extradited on allegations that she kidnapped seven people in 1976 and 1977, including Communist Party leader Victor Diaz and party member Reinalda Pereira, who was five months pregnant.

Rivas was an assistant to Manuel Contreras, the head of the DINA secret police during Pinochet’s dictatorship. Rivas, 68, denies ever meeting the alleged victims, who have never been found.

Federal Court Justice Wendy Abraham in Sydney ruled that Rivas could be extradited on the seven charges of aggravated kidnap and ordered her to pay the Chilean government’s court costs. She can appeal the judgment before a full bench of the Federal Court.

Abraham said there was no substance to Rivas’ submission that the lower court had “engaged in a rubber stamping exercise” in approving her extradition.

Rivas faces potential maximum penalties of a life sentence on each of five charges, and 20 years on each of the remaining two counts.

Her lawyers argued Rivas was not a DINA agent and her work was mundane. Her tasks included collecting laundry, making coffee and translating, they said.

They also contended the alleged victims were detained following arrests, not kidnapped, and that those actions were carried out by the state, not by an individual.

Abraham said she did not have to determine Rivas’ guilt or innocence in deciding whether she could be extradited.

Rivas’ lawyers had argued the magistrate was mistaken in finding that Rivas ought to have known the detentions were unlawful and would lead to torture and murder.

They also argued the magistrate should not have accepted the “recharacterization” of events from the 1970s that ignored the historical background.

Chilean-born lawyer Adriana Navarro, a Sydney-based advocate for Pinochet’s victims, said victims’ families welcomed the court ruling.

“They’re elated, very emotional. Many of them had a lot of trouble sleeping last night wondering what will happen, so for them it is extremely important,” Navarro told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“It’s the second time Rivas has been told your arguments don’t have merits,” she added.

Navarro said several of Rivas’ accomplices had already been convicted and sentenced in Chile.

Rivas moved to Australia in 1978 and was detained in Chile during a visit to see family in 2006. She was released after some months on probation and fled to Australia in 2009.

She lived quietly in Sydney’s wealthy eastern suburbs, working as a part-time nanny and cleaner until her arrest in February 2019 on a Chilean Supreme Court extradition order.

Several court attempts for provisional release during the extradition hearing have failed. Australia and Chile have had an extradition treaty since 1993.

In 2014, Rivas told Australia’s Special Broadcasting Service that she was innocent of the charges, but defended the use of torture in Chile at the time as necessary.

“They had to break the people — it has happened all over the world, not only in Chile,” she said.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

491K+
Followers
261K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Kidnapping#Ap#Communist Party#Dina#The Federal Court#Chilean Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Related
WorldThe Guardian

Footballer Hakeem al-Araibi sues Australian government over Thai prison detention

Hakeem al-Araibi, the footballer wrongfully detained in a Thai prison, is suing the Australian government for negligence and breach of duty of care. In a statement of claim lodged to the supreme court of Victoria, al-Araibi’s lawyers allege he suffered injury, loss and damage, including post-traumatic stress disorder, adjustment disorder, and lost income as a result of his 77-day incarceration.
Healthhivplusmag.com

Australian Group Says Government Can End HIV Transmissions by 2025

The Australian Federation of AIDS Organizations has called on the country’s government to contribute an additional $53 million to increase the approval and support of treatment and testing for HIV to end transmissions by 2025. In a proposal presented on Thursday, the group told members of parliament that Australia would...
Lawcryptocoingossip.com

Spanish court rules John McAfee can be extradited to the United States

Lawyers will have the opportunity to appeal the court’s decision and local lawmakers will need to approve the extradition before it is final. John McAfee, the founder of the antivirus software company of the same name, is one step closer to facing prosecution in the United States for tax evasion.
Economykfgo.com

Huawei CFO says HSBC emails disprove basis for U.S. extradition claim

VANCOUVER (Reuters) – Lawyers fighting the extradition of Huawei’s chief financial officer to the United States on Tuesday presented internal emails from British bank HSBC that they said disproved U.S. claims that Huawei misled the bank. CFO Meng Wanzhou’s legal team said the emails and documents submitted to a Canadian...
Christianity22 Words

World's Last Stone Age Tribe has Been Living in Isolation For 60,000 Years

Tucked away on one of the Andaman Islands in the Indian Ocean, the world's last stone-age tribe has been living in isolation for thousands of years. The Sentinelese tribe is a small group of people anywhere between fifteen to 500 (it is not known the exact number), who have managed to maintain distance from the real world for almost 60,000 years. They live on a forested island called North Sentinel, which is approximately the size of Manhattan, and have resisted any outside contact.
Politicslatestnewspost.com

Judge halts Ben Roberts-Smith defamation trial

The high-stakes defamation trial of war veteran Ben Roberts-Smith has been paused for at least a month due to Sydney’s COVID-19 lockdown. Justice Anthony Besanko adjourned the case on Tuesday for mention in three weeks, with a view to the trial starting again one week later. It comes after the...
Lawkfgo.com

European rights court says Poland denied judges right to appeal

WARSAW (Reuters) – The Polish justice minister infringed on the rights of two court officials when he dismissed them without letting them appeal, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled on Tuesday, dealing a blow to the government’s judicial reforms. Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has introduced...
Advocacyredhillandreigatelife.co.uk

Two Saudi women’s rights activists released from prison

Two Saudi women’s rights campaigners have been released from prison, three years after a sweeping crackdown by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman targeting female activists, human rights groups have said. It now appears that all the women’s rights activists detained in the 2018 sweep have been released from prison, although...
Public SafetyPosted by
Action News Jax

Russia targets investigative journalists with raids

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian authorities on Tuesday morning raided the apartments of several investigative journalists and their family members, a move that comes amid mounting pressure on Russia's independent media outlets. Police searched the apartments of Roman Badanin, chief editor of the Proekt investigative online outlet, and Maria Zholobova,...
Advocacyamnesty.org

Kosovo: Defamation lawsuits seeking to silence environmental activists must be withdrawn

Kosovo: Defamation lawsuits seeking to silence environmental activists must be withdrawn. Two environmental activists in Kosovo are facing baseless defamation lawsuits which are designed to intimidate and silence them, Amnesty International said today. The organization is calling on Kelkos Energy, which operates hydropower plants in a protected natural area in western Kosovo, to withdraw two lawsuits against Shpresa Loshaj and Adriatik Gacaferi, activists who have publicly spoken out against the environmental impact of the projects.
ProtestsStamford Advocate

AP PHOTOS: The rise and fall of Hong Kong's July 1 protests

HONG KONG (AP) — In 2003, public opposition to a proposed national security law for Hong Kong swelled an annual protest held on July 1 to hundreds of thousands of marchers. A few months later, the Hong Kong government dropped the legislation, and the idea remained largely dormant for more than 15 years. Then last year, the central government in Beijing unveiled a surprise: a national security law it had drafted and quickly imposed on the semi-autonomous city. It took effect on the eve of July 1.
Behind Viral Videosbolnews.com

Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to ban TikTok across Pakistan, nearly three months after the country removed a ban imposed on it. The SHC orders it the third time that the app be banned in Pakistan. The SHC ruling came during a hearing, where the court issued a...
Lawfullycrypto.com

Alexander Vinnik Loses Appeal Against Five Year Sentence

Alexander Vinnik has lost his appeal against his five year sentence for money laundering. Vinnik operated the founded the BTC-e exchange which laundered some $4 billion in stolen bitcoin. Vinnik still faces extradition to the U.S. or Russia once the French have finished with him. Alexander Vinnik has lost an...
Militarythedallasnews.net

Russian Court Denies U.S. Marine's Appeal

A Russian court has upheld the nine-year prison sentence of U.S. Marine Trevor Reed after being convicted in July 2020 for assaulting two police officer, in what the U.S. ambassador to Moscow called "another absurd miscarriage of justice.'. 'The verdict of the Golovinsky District Court of Moscow has been left...
Immigrationthevibes.com

Immigration dept busts document forgery syndicate

PUTRAJAYA – The Immigration Department has detained a Myanmar national for his alleged involvement in various types of document forgery since four years ago. Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the 38-year-old man – known as “Rockers”, who is married to a Malaysian and a spousal long-term visit pass holder – was detained while he was about to meet a client near the Plaza Kota Raya shopping centre in the federal capital last Saturday.