Special Weather Statement issued for Keya Paha by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 14:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Keya Paha SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN KEYA PAHA COUNTY UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 724 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Norden, or 16 miles northwest of Springview, moving east at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Springview, Norden, Burton and Thomas Creek State Wildlife Management Area. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Nebraska.alerts.weather.gov