In this week’s column, I would like to discuss crisis interventions as it relates to substance abuse. I find this topic to be important. After all, most of my career has been centered around crisis intervention with the Expanded Mobile Crisis Outreach Team (EMCOT). This includes responding to clients at the site of crisis usually with community partners to collaborate on cases. We provide crisis assessments, interventions and brief follow-up and service linkage to adults and youth in community settings in partnership with Emergency Medical Services and law enforcement.