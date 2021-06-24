Erika De Salvatore

De Salvatore, Erika age 43, Edina passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, held lovingly by her friends and family. She grew up in Erie, Pennsylvania. Erika went on to pursue her passion in fashion and visual merchandising, and began her journey at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. She then worked at Express in Columbus, Ohio, where she met some of her closest friends and the love of her life, Danny De Salvatore. Married on July 2, 2005, Danny and Erika spent 16 years committed to each other through the hardest and best times. Their two children, Massimo Giuseppe and Maria Carmella, are reflections of their loving bond and continue to be rays of light for family and friends. Erika and the family eventually made their way to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she held her dream job at Target, building and developing an amazing visual merchandising team. She is survived by her mother Debbie Ballman, her father Jim Kovach, her brothers Matt Ballman, Julian Kovach, and Devin Kovach, her parents-in-law Celeste and Giuseppe De Salvatore, her sisters- in-law and brothers-in-law Ali Schneiderman, Raffaele Maroscia, Marsha De Salvatore, and Francesco De Salvatore, and her cousins Lisa and Rosario Castelluzzo. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday, June 25 at the Church of Our Lady of Grace, 5071 Eden Ave, Edina. Visitation at church one hour prior to Mass. Masks and vaccinations required. Gearty-Delmore 952-926-1615 gearty-delmore.com.