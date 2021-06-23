Cancel
Public Safety

SLED Will Investigate Stephen Smith 2015 Death, Citing Emerging Details in Paul and Maggie Murdaugh Killings

By ANABEL SOSA
foxwilmington.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew details have emerged in the Paul and Maggie Murdaugh double-homicide that has led state authorities to open a 2015 hit-and-run investigation of Stephen Smith. The horrifying double-murder in Colleton County has shaken the small southern town to its core. And new details in the homicide investigation have sparked state authorities’ interest to re-investigate the 2015 hit-and-run death of Stephen Smith –– citing the possibility that new details may link Paul Murdaugh to the young man’s tragic death, Inside Edition Digital has confirmed.

foxwilmington.com
