Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berlin, NH

Council approves budget with no tax rate increase

By Barbara Tetreault
conwaydailysun.com
 8 days ago

BERLIN — The city council Monday night approved a fiscal 2022 budget of $38.1 million that will hold the tax rate at $35.93. To achieve a flat tax rate the city used $2.2 million from the undesignated fund balance. City Manager James Wheeler said the reduction was made possible by the school district, which pledged to return a $1.3 million surplus to the city. Wheeler said the undesignated fund should still contain at least $1.1 million, satisfying the minimum reserve required by the state.

www.conwaydailysun.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berlin, NH
Government
City
Berlin, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Rate#Budget Process#Tax Bills#Mason Bridge#The Bureau Of Prisons#Heb Engineers#Bidpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi names Liz Cheney to serve on Jan. 6 select committee

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has named Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) to serve on the select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol by a mob of pro-Trump supporters. The move was not quite a surprise, since Cheney has emerged as the most prominent critic of former President Trump and his role in instigating the Jan. 6 riot.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Prince William is ‘furious’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for ‘speaking with the world’s press’: source

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has allegedly remained strained. The brothers reunited on Thursday to unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday. The event in the Sunken Garden at London’s Kensington Palace was their second public meeting since Harry, 36, and his wife Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties over a year ago.