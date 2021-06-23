Council approves budget with no tax rate increase

BERLIN — The city council Monday night approved a fiscal 2022 budget of $38.1 million that will hold the tax rate at $35.93. To achieve a flat tax rate the city used $2.2 million from the undesignated fund balance. City Manager James Wheeler said the reduction was made possible by the school district, which pledged to return a $1.3 million surplus to the city. Wheeler said the undesignated fund should still contain at least $1.1 million, satisfying the minimum reserve required by the state.