How to get the Silver Blade Key in Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life
While the Black Pearl is the sunken ship at the center of the second Tall Tale of Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life, there is another shipwreck of note during this story quest. The Silver Blade has a presence in The Sunken Pearl Tall Tale, and you’ll be finding journals from the captain throughout the quest. Later in the Tall Tale, you will actually find the wreckage of the Silver Blade and utilize it in combat. The captain’s quarters is locked, however, and you have to had retrieved the key earlier.www.gamepur.com