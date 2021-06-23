How to get the Silver Blade Key in Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life

This week Sea of Thieves will launch A Pirate’s Life, one of the game’s most impactful updates ever. The update, which launches in tandem with its Season Three content drop, is a set of five new Tall Tales all centred around Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Tall Tales are the Sea of Thieves version of story-driven content and are the closest it has to a campaign in any capacity. A Pirate’s Life will be the first time Sea of Thieves has embraced a complete campaign, and the first time it has worked with a media partner on content of this kind.