Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How to get the Silver Blade Key in Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life

By Chris Compendio
gamepur.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Black Pearl is the sunken ship at the center of the second Tall Tale of Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life, there is another shipwreck of note during this story quest. The Silver Blade has a presence in The Sunken Pearl Tall Tale, and you’ll be finding journals from the captain throughout the quest. Later in the Tall Tale, you will actually find the wreckage of the Silver Blade and utilize it in combat. The captain’s quarters is locked, however, and you have to had retrieved the key earlier.

www.gamepur.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Pirate#Blade#Sea Of Thieves#Art#Ocean Crawlers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Arts
Related
Video Gameswmleader.com

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life gameplay trailer released

Sea of Thieves developer Rare dropped a big surprise on Sunday during E3 2021’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase: Captain Jack Sparrow and Davy Jones are coming to the silly seafaring game in a new, Pirates of the Caribbean-themed adventure called Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life. On Thursday, Rare gave fans another look at that forthcoming content with a new gameplay trailer.
Video Gamescomicon.com

Captain Jack Sparrow Comes To Sea Of Thieves In A Pirate’s Life On June 22nd

Crossovers have become one of the major things keeping live service games fun and interesting for players long-term, and there’s perhaps no more fitting crossover than Xbox announcing that Captain Jack Sparrow would be coming to Sea of Thieves in the latest expansion, A Pirate’s Life. A Pirate’s Life has players working to free Pirates of the Carribean’s protagonist Jack Sparrow, who’s being hunted down by Davy Jones. After freeing him, Jack will be working with players for the duration of the crossover, helping them fight back against Davy Jones and the new threats appearing in this latest Tall Tale collection that Xbox Wire describes as “the most ambitious story-driven campaign to date”.
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

Sea Of Thieves’ A Pirate’s Life expansion does feature lots of things that aren’t Johnny Depp

Bobbing onto our screens in 2018, Sea Of Thieves was perfectly timed to provide the jovial, ultimately unthreatening ambience of Pirates Of The Caribbean, just as that film series became a lot less fun due to the allegations against leading man Johnny Depp. How unfortunate, then, that 2021 should bring a massive Pirates Of The Caribbean crossover to the game, with Captain Jack Sparrow plastered all over it.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is the exact release time for Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life and Season 3?

The Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life expansion is a massive update that crosses over Rare’s game with the Pirates of the Caribbean universe for Disney, but it also serves as the headline for Season 3 of the game. Along with the Pirates of the Caribbean-themed Tall Tales and a Jack Sparrow AI companion will be a new Plunder Pass with 100 tiers of rewards. Rare touts A Pirate’s Life and Season 3 to be the biggest update for Sea of Thieves since the 2019 Anniversary Update. But at what time does this Pirates of the Caribbean content launch?
Video Gamescogconnected.com

5 Things That Make Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life an Epic Crossover Experience

If You Are A Pirate’s of the Caribbean Fan, Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life is a Must. One of the big surprises from E3 2021 this past week came from Rare. Last Sunday, during E3 2021’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, it was revealed that Captain Jack Sparrow and Davy Jones are coming to Sea of Thieves. A new trailer was released which showed us a glimpse of some new enemies, new cosmetics, and some creepy new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed areas. It all looked fantastic and injects some new life into a game that has steadily gained traction since its launch.
Video Gamestheaureview.com

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life Preview: You’re full of Tall Tales, Sparrow

This week Sea of Thieves will launch A Pirate’s Life, one of the game’s most impactful updates ever. The update, which launches in tandem with its Season Three content drop, is a set of five new Tall Tales all centred around Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Tall Tales are the Sea of Thieves version of story-driven content and are the closest it has to a campaign in any capacity. A Pirate’s Life will be the first time Sea of Thieves has embraced a complete campaign, and the first time it has worked with a media partner on content of this kind.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All journal locations in Sea of Thieves – A Pirate’s Life Tall Tale

Each Tall Tale in Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life is chock full of journals to find, and finding all of them will earn you commendations. The first Tall Tale in this Pirates of the Caribbean expansion has two sets of five journals to find — the first set will be along your path in the main story quest, while the second set will take a number of side quests until you can get them all in one fell swoop.
Video GamesNME

‘Sea Of Thieves’ tops Steam charts after launch of A Pirate’s Life update

After the release of the Pirates Of the Caribbean update for Sea Of Thieves, the game has topped the Steam charts. In the past 24-hours, 63,069 players have played the first-person pirate adventure game after the highly-anticipated A Pirate’s Life update finally launched, while also bringing the game to the top of the Steam global top-seller chart.