Brownlee introduced as Walnut head baseball coach

WALNUT – Walnut baseball has a new head coach, as former Bruce coach Cody Brownlee has been approved to lead Walnut’s baseball program. “It feels great,” Brownlee said after a meeting announcing his hiring. “Got to meet the parents and players, and I’m looking forward to building something great here at Walnut. I think the potential is here. Lot of great athletes, great parents, I’m thankful the administration picked me to come in and lead the program, and I’m looking forward to getting started.”