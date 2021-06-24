Ronald Ray 'Ron' Kreitel

Kreitel, Ronald Ray "Ron" Age 60, of Brooklyn Park, Passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020. A celebration of Ronald life will be held on Monday June 28, 2021 at St Gerald Catholic Church, 9600 Regent Ave N Brooklyn Park, MN 55443. Visitation at 10:00 AM before the service at 11:00 AM. Preceded in death by Parents, Brothers, Donald and Dennis. Survived by loving wife of 33 years, Lisa Marie (Marfiz). Brothers-Steve (Ginger) Dick, Dave (Joanie) and Tim (Shelia). Sisters Jackie (Chris), Mary (Greg). Step Brother Jim, and Step Sisters, Patti, Jeannie, Vickie, Kitty and Charlene. Brother-in-law Craig (Terrie), Paul (Kathy). Mother-in-Law Mary Anne Marfiz. Loved by many Nieces & Nephews, relatives and friends. Interment-Gethsemane Cemetery-New Hope, Minnesota.