I had been reading about the current shortage of real estate inventory. Because of it, people have been offering to pay more than the listing price for houses. As I perused the real estate listings, I found a house for sale in the 1400 block of North Parkside. The listing price was $125,000. Based on the pictures accompanying the listing, it was easy to see that the house needed at least a minimum of $50,000, maximum of $100,000 in work. At minimum, it would need a complete gutting of the interior, with a new kitchen and bathroom a must. I would presume the heating system and hot water system would need to be replaced. Repairs to the front and back porch would also be a necessity. And a new roof.