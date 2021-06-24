Janet Claire Snyder

Snyder, Janet Claire Our dearly loved Jan, age 76, Plymouth resident, passed away June 23, 2021. Preceded in death by her loving husband, James Snyder; her parents, Roy and Esther (Reinitz) Egeberg; one sister, Sally (Egeberg) Pearson. She is survived by one brother, Thomas Egeberg; and one niece, Rachel (Pearson) Hunt; and one grandniece, Cassidy Hunt, who lovingly referred to her as "auntie grandma." Janet operated three drugstores (Snyder and Butler Drug) and Uptown Pets in Minneapolis and Shakopee until she was hit by a drunk driver October 23, 1988. She was responsible for the bookkeeping department, which she thoroughly enjoyed. She loved her customers and employees. She said she had a good life, a full life. Janet was a loving wife, aunt, "grandma", and friend. She was the most kind, thoughtful, loving, and generous person anyone will ever know. She always said she would give the shirt off her back to someone in need, and she has literally done that. She had an effervescent personality and colorful spirit that will live on in those who knew her. Funeral service Sunday 10:00 AM at United Hebrew Brotherhood Cemetery Chapel, 2605 West 70th 1/2 Street, Richfield, masks will be required in the chapel. Please do not send flowers. Donations can be made in her honor to: Pause 4 Paws, P,O. Box 41028, Plymouth, MN 55441. Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 hodroffepstein.com.