Jason Robie: Summer subsistence strategies

conwaydailysun.com
 10 days ago

If you're like me (and most New Englanders) you savor the sweet smells of springtime and the ability to FINALLY get out of the house without wearing 12 layers of wool and poly under your down jacket. Along with the glorious experience of warmer temperatures is the ability to open up the house a bit and enjoy some fresh air and the timeless sounds of birds singing.

www.conwaydailysun.com
#Birds#Covid#Badger Realty#Appalachian Mountain Club
Gardeningconwaydailysun.com

Jason Robie: Garnering greenery

It's a glorious week (six weeks actually) for me. My roommate has skipped away (back home) to Alaska through the middle of August. While I really do appreciate him and enjoy his company, I'm over the moon to have the house to myself for a bit. Being able to grind coffee beans (without going into the garage) and play music in the morning are just two of the things I can savor this summer. But along with the silence I've been left with one (super simple) job: Take care of the plants. Thankfully there are only a couple.
Burlington, VTnorthstarmonthly.com

Summer heat

If you are any kind of farmer, you probably look at the weather regularly. We always do because storms often follow the Winooski River from Burlington to us. We have seen many storms over the past 15 years that follow the river right to Vermont Flower Farm and have flattened plants, taken down trees, and ripped the shade cloth off our shade houses. There’s nothing that can be done during such times other than to be vigilant and protect oneself as the storms go through.
94.3 The Point

Heatwaves can ruin a garden but there are ways to protect it

The latest New Jersey heatwave may have done a number on people's plants, flowers, garden vegetables, herbs, and even lawns. The type of plant or vegetable, its root system, the type of soil used and how often it's watered, all influence how the plant responds to extensive heat. But there are ways to protect the garden this summer.
Gardeningsjnewsonline.com

Master gardener addresses annual flower and thatched lawns

Sidedressing is important for annual flowers to stay viable during the long Kansas summer. Modern annual flowers have been bred to flower early and over a long period of time. They are not as easily thrown off flowering by high nitrogen levels as vegetables are. As a matter of fact, providing nitrogen through the growing season (sidedressing) can help maintain an effective flower display for warm-season flowers.
Gardeningsouthernminn.com

Signs of stress in garden plants

Summer is officially underway and the events that come with it are in full swing. The pleasures of gardening is something many look forward to every year. While we did get a nice amount of rain recently, it is important to remember that not just field crops are susceptible to the hot and dry temperatures. Garden plants can be under just as much stress.
GardeningConcord Monitor

Henry Homeyer: What to do with a dead tree?

If you are a regular reader of this column, you know that I kill plants (just like you probably do). Houseplants. Annuals flowers in the ground. And yes, even trees. Although some oaks live 400 years, most plants naturally have a much shorter life span. And although some die due to my negligence, most do not. But I do push the limits of Zone Hardiness, trying plants that rather would winter in Pennsylvania – and occasionally killing them.
AgricultureFergus Falls Daily Journal

Drought and mature trees

T is very dry and hot and apparently not going to get any better. This puts a lot of strain on mature trees. They transpire (sweat if they were people) a lot of water on hot days. That water has to come from somewhere and if it isn’t in the soil we will have to put it there. It does no good to set a sprinkler under a tree for an hour. Especially if that sprinkler is one that throws water high into the air. To properly water a large tree, let a hose run slightly more than a trickle at the drip line, until the soil feels soggy when you walk on it. This may take a full day or even longer. For a smaller tree, especially one that has been planted less than five years, punch a few small holes in the bottom of a 5 gallon pail. Set it beside the tree and fill it with water. When the pail is empty, move it to the other side of the tree and repeat. All growing, green plants, including trees need at least 1 inch of water a week, whether by rain or hose. Watering grass under a tree is somewhat helpful if it gets soggy wet. Since each mature tree in your yard adds several thousand dollars to the value of your house, if you need to decide between a water bill and your tree, the tree should win.
GardeningGuard Online

Magilla Perilla is fast growing and loves hot weather

Garden plants come and go with dizzying regularity, often leaving little of their life story behind. Magilla Perilla, a coleus look-alike, first hit gardens in 2002. Though we live in the information age, it’s difficult to find anything concrete about this colorful plant. Perilla Magilla, a member of the mint...
Environmentconwaydailysun.com

More Thoughts While Weeding: Gardeners rejoice as steamy June gives way to July

There was a time when June meant gray, soggy weather in the mountains of New Hampshire, but not in recent years, and certainly not 2021. As the month folds into Independence Day, farm fields and home gardens alike are parched. Stiff breezes and a dozen June days 80 degrees or hotter have created conditions far more reminiscent of August than early summer.
GardeningPress Democrat

Master Gardeners offer tips on soil moisture and zucchini mildew

Question: I know we are in a serious drought this year and I want to save water, but I don’t want my plants to die, either. How can I tell if I’m giving them enough water?. Answer: Great question and one that is on everyone’s minds right now! The answer depends on the types of soil and plants you have in your yard and the amount of sun they get each day.
Gardeningsnntv.com

9 Awesome Benefits of Plants in Your Home

Originally Posted On: https://www.bullettmagazine.com/9-awesome-benefits-of-plants-in-your-home/. Did you know that taking care of houseplants can benefit your lifestyle?. Keeping and collecting plants have become a habit of many people. Besides supplying us with oxygen, plants can affect our physical and mental health. They give off a serene feeling and reduce anxiety in people.
GardeningBryan College Station Eagle

SKIP RICHTER: Timely tips for weekend gardening

Gardeners sometimes feel like they are the primary protectors of edible and ornamental plants in their personal Eden. Bugs are the enemy, and all bugs are guilty until proven innocent. Most insects are not pests but are either beneficial or of no direct consequence to our gardens. The moment an...
GardeningThis Old House

How to Grow Hebe Shrubs

To add depth and color to your garden without working too hard, consider putting in hebe shrubs. These hardy, easy-care plants are pretty in every season, thanks to numerous blooms and evergreen foliage in a variety of hues. Plus, hebe—pronounced HEE-bee—is versatile enough to be used as a border, grown in containers, or fit in just about anywhere your landscape needs livening up. Read on for a hebe how-to now, since summer planting will give roots ample time to settle before cold weather hits.
Gardeningcorvallisadvocate.com

Gardening in Extreme Heat

The extreme heat takes a toll on living beings, like animals and people. But plants too need additional help to endure the heatwave. In the near 100 degree weather, a garden should be watered early in the day or late at night in order to increase water retention in the soil and not to burn water-splatted greenery. In extreme heat, watering on both ends of the day may be necessary. That is especially true for annuals since they don’t develop deep branched root systems, and herbaceous plants because there is no protective layer on the stems.
AnimalsThe Post and Courier

THIS AND THAT: Nature’s handiwork is an amazing sight

We call him Baldy (but maybe he says the same thing about me). Baldy is a male cardinal who appeared at our backyard bird feeders beginning in late winter, and he has made a home of the area along with many of his kinsfolk. We call him Baldy because there...
Gardeningdownriversundaytimes.com

Keep your garden looking its best all summer long 

Summer means hot and often dry weather for many gardeners. Keep your garden looking its best with less water and maintenance throughout the summer. Spread a layer of organic mulch like leaves, evergreen needles or woodchips on the soil surrounding plants. This helps keep plant roots cool, conserves moisture, suppresses weeds and improves the soil as it decomposes. Use a three- to four-inch layer of coarser material like wood chips and a thinner, one-inch layer of finer materials like leaves. Pull the mulch away from the trunk of the tree, stems of shrubs, and base of flowers and vegetables.
Rowan County, NCSalisbury Post

Darrell Blackwelder: Tips for plant irrigation

Even with rain showers, irrigation is a way of life for those that want to keep bedding plants, lawns and vegetables alive. The ideal time to irrigate is in the early morning to avoid evaporation during the heat of the day. Avoid irrigating late in the afternoon or at night. Even though late evening and night irrigation provides cooler temperatures, it also the perfect environment for the development of foliar diseases. Use a rain gauge to measure the amount used if you use overhead irrigation to determine if you’re applying a sufficient amount of water. Shallow irrigation may cause more damage by creating shallow root systems. Check the soil often to make sure plants are receiving an adequate water supply. If you have a drip system, place a small plastic cup beneath the hose to measure the amounts from the emitters.
GardeningBay Weekly

Gardening for Health

Nature tends to mix things up. Instead of all our trees, plants and flowers growing in big blocks of just one kind, they are intermingled in a natural system. If nature does it, why don’t we?. Most people plant their vegetables in rows but planting a variety of plants in...
Agriculturepanolian.com

Micro irrigation keeps plants happy during warm summer

When summer temperatures soar, remember that irrigation is required for optimum plant growth and proper maintenance of Mississippi gardens and landscapes. Knowing when and how much to water plants is one skill all gardeners need to master. Too much water encourages root rot problems; too little water leaves plants wilted and lifeless. Without adequate water, plants are stunted and underperforming, and can even die. In vegetable gardens, you can dramatically reduce yields with improper watering.