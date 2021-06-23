Jason Robie: Summer subsistence strategies

T is very dry and hot and apparently not going to get any better. This puts a lot of strain on mature trees. They transpire (sweat if they were people) a lot of water on hot days. That water has to come from somewhere and if it isn’t in the soil we will have to put it there. It does no good to set a sprinkler under a tree for an hour. Especially if that sprinkler is one that throws water high into the air. To properly water a large tree, let a hose run slightly more than a trickle at the drip line, until the soil feels soggy when you walk on it. This may take a full day or even longer. For a smaller tree, especially one that has been planted less than five years, punch a few small holes in the bottom of a 5 gallon pail. Set it beside the tree and fill it with water. When the pail is empty, move it to the other side of the tree and repeat. All growing, green plants, including trees need at least 1 inch of water a week, whether by rain or hose. Watering grass under a tree is somewhat helpful if it gets soggy wet. Since each mature tree in your yard adds several thousand dollars to the value of your house, if you need to decide between a water bill and your tree, the tree should win.