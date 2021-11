But they haven’t faced anyone quite like Tyreek Hill — because there isn’t anyone out there similar to the Chiefs’ five-time Pro Bowler. “I would definitely say he’s a unique player in this league because of his speed, and his explosiveness, and his quickness, and the fact that he can track the ball and catch the ball downfield,” cornerback James Bradberry said as the Giants prepared to play at Kansas City on Monday night. “A lot of times, faster guys in this league have a hard time tracking the ball, so his uniqueness to be able to do all of that makes him definitely a weapon that we’ve got to keep our eyes on at all times.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO