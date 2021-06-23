Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears Alleges She Was Forced to Perform on Stage While Sick: Report

By Inside Edition Staff
foxwilmington.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWas Britney Spears forced to perform on stage even when she had a high fever? It’s just one of the bombshell claims she has reportedly made as she makes an impassioned plea with a judge to free her from a conservatorship under her father’s control. “I’m warning you. I’m about...

foxwilmington.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Court#New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Britney Spears speaks at last: will her day in court upend all we thought we knew?

Britney Spears never used to be an enigma. In the early years of her career, she did interviews for print, TV and radio. She held press conferences and endured day-long junkets. She shot behind the scenes videos, documentaries, TV specials. Britney was candid and trusting. “I’m from the south,” she told the Observer in 2001, “so I’m a very open person and I’ve had to teach myself not to open up to too many people.”
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Britney Spears turns on alerts with new and suspicious messages

A Britney Spears loves connecting with fans on social media, but her new posts are hard to understand. The legendary 39-year-old star came to Instagram on Tuesday March 23rd to share various posts, all referring to the color red. However, many fans seemed confused by this, given that it did not show red in the posts.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

'I Want To End The Conservatorship': Britney Spears Slams Father In Bombshell Court Testimony, Says She's 'Not Happy,' Wishes She Could Sue Her Family

Breaking her silence! Britney Spears spoke for herself for the first time in the tumultuous conservatorship case with her father, Jamie Spears. "I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated," the pop star firmly stated to the judge. "In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home. I'm not willing to go to Westlake and be embarrassed by all these paparazzi."
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Britney Spears was 'on so much medication' during X Factor, claims Louis Walsh

Britney Spears was "on so much medication" while filming as a judge on The X Factor, and was there physically but not mentally, claims Louis Walsh, who worked alongside her. Louis even claimed Britney 39, was so medicated she could barely sit up in her chair, after he judged several episodes on the 2012 series while standing in for Simon Cowell, alongside Britney and Demi Lovato.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears’ sister breaks down and says she doesn’t rely on the pop singer to pay her bills

Jamie Lynn Spears, the younger sister of pop icon Britney Spears, is breaking her silence after her sister said she wants to end the “abusive” conservatorship that she’s been in for the past 13 years.Jamie had received a heavy amount of backlash from Britney fans for staying relatively silent on the series of events. Some even claimed that she was taking from her sisters $60m fortune.But on Monday, Jamie took to her Instagram Story to clear the air.The former Zoey 101 actress said that she has only “loved, adores, and supported her big sister” and has nothing to “gain or...
CelebritiesPage Six

Britney Spears’ dad Jamie spotted outside his trailer home after hearing

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, was photographed in public for the first time since his daughter’s bombshell testimony about her conservatorship. Jamie, 68, was spotted on Saturday at a storage facility on the outskirts of Kentwood, LA, signing papers in the company of another man. The elder Spears, who looked more feeble than the last time he was seen in public, wore a Monster Energy hat and used a large cooler or table draped with the company’s logo as a makeshift desk.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

‘What was wrong with you at lunch? You were mean’: Britney Spears letters to high school boyfriend up for auction

Letters written by a teenage Britney Spears to her high school boyfriend are among the memorabilia up for auction this weekend. The pop star was dating Donald “Reg” Jones in her hometown of McComb, Missouri, shortly before the career launch that would catapult her to global fame.Spears broke up with Jones in a two-page, handwritten note that said: “Look, I’m really sorry that it had to be this way, but I think we both knew this was coming.”She later wrote: “I’ve had a great two years. Who knows, two years from now or even 10, we might get back...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears’ boyfriend reportedly helping ‘boost her confidence’ for upcoming conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is reportedly offering encouragement and support to the singer prior to her highly anticipated conservatorship hearing this week.According to Page Six, Asghari, 27, is helping Spears “break the ice” with the judge. “Sam has been a huge support for Britney. He helps boost her confidence and assures her that everything will go well,” a source said. “He has been following the #FreeBritney movement online for a while now and always tells Britney how much she’s loved and supported by fans.”The court hearing about Spears’ conservatorship will take place on Wednesday (23 June), during which...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears testifies that conservators kept her from having a baby: ‘I have an IUD in my body’

Pop star Britney Spears says the team managing her decades-long financial and personal conservatorship used an IUD to prevent her from having more children, she testified in a courtroom in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The comments are the first breaking the long public silence about the 2008 stewardship arrangement which she now calls “slave” labour.“I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” she told the court. “I feel ganged up on. I feel bullied and I feel...