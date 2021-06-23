Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Madden 22: How to earn Franchise Staff Points work and how it works

By Chris Studley
gamepur.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadden 22’s launch is inching closer and closer, and that means a look towards what’s new in the latest title from EA. Electronic Arts has promised big changes to Franchise mode for quite some time now, and EA Sports has already unveiled some details regarding these changes mentioned above. In Madden 22, you’ll want to get familiar with Staff Points. What are Staff Points, and how can you earn these points? Let’s take a look at what EA has said about this feature.

www.gamepur.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#How It Works#Ea#Electronic Arts#Ea Sports#Staff Points
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLGotta Be Mobile

How to Play Madden 22 Early

The Madden 22 release date lands August 20th, but you can play the game a few days before that on PlayStation, Xbox One, or Windows PC. One way to play Madden 22 early is by pre-ordering a copy of the game. You’ll need to buy a specific version of the game and both editions cost more than a standard copy.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to earn points in Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game

The Tokyo 2020 Games might have been delayed a year thanks to COVID-19, but after a long wait, it’s time for the events to finally begin. Game publisher SEGA holds the video game right for official Olympic video game action, and in June 2021, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game has been released worldwide. In this title, players can compete in some of the events seen at the Summer Olympic Games. But, to unlock certain features, you’ll need some points.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

EA SPORTS CRICKET 2017 PC Download free full game for windows

EA SPORTS CRICKET 2017 PC Download free full game for windows. EA SPORTS 2017 CRICKETEA Sports has published an amazing cricket video game. This is a great video game that has been enjoyed by thousands of cricket enthusiasts. This video game has many new and exciting features that you will be amazed at. EA SPORTS Cricket 2017 PC Game includes all HQ textures, logos, stadiums, and kits.
FIFACollider

Why Is 'Rocket League' Still Popular in 2021?

Believe it or not, there was a time when sports games weren’t the redheaded stepchildren of the video game industry. If you grew up with '90s and '00s video games, it’s likely that some of your best early moments within the medium were hitting that triple kickflip down a stair set in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2, or avoiding a crushing hit by wall running in NFL Street, or turning the Chicago Cubs into perennial World Series champs in MVP Baseball. While the video game industry at large was still figuring out its place within the contemporary zeitgeist, sports games were pushing the industry forward. Innovation and technological breakthroughs were par for the course due to an incessant need to realistically replicate the awestriking moments fans saw on primetime television week in, week out.
Video Gamesretailcrowd.co.uk

This is how The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles works

The Great Ace Attorney games have been leaking since last year, but we had to wait until April for official confirmation from Shu Takumi as well. Furthermore, we don’t have to wait that long to get the work on Phoenix Wright’s predecessors, as the package that includes it will be released at the end of July. Although The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles was also starred at E3, a longer preview now sums up what you should know about the game’s mechanics.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Three Of Steam's Top Five Sellers Last Week Were Xbox Game Studios Titles

Every week a list of Steam's Global Top Sellers is released, and the week ending June 27 showed that in the top five, three of the titles belonged to Xbox Game Studios titles. As seen on the Steam Database, Sea of Thieves skyrocketed from 9th to the top position last week, following the launch of its A Pirate's Life expansion. Not only that, but both Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Forza Horizon 4 emerged for the first time in a while - the former sitting at 5th with the other just above at 4th.
FIFAdotesports.com

How to complete TOTS or PTG Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has added a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Sunday, June 27 that will reward players who complete it with the option to choose one out of three Team of the Season (TOTS) or Path to Glory (PTG) cards from Brazil, Argentina, or England. You...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mac Jones looks a little bit different in Madden 22

Every year, football fans and gamers join together to play the latest EA Sports ‘Madden’ game. One of the best parts about the game is seeing former college stars make their first appearances in the games. While the rankings are usually the most controversial aspect, debates sometime rage over whether the player in the video game looks any thing like the real player.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Battlefield 2042 will add ‘up to 64’ AI bots to help fill its matches, EA confirms

Battlefield 2042 will backfill its largest 128-player matches with AI-controlled bots to keep games populated, publisher Electronic Arts has confirmed. On PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, 2042 will support Battlefield’s largest battles to date with its All-Out Warfare mode, which is described as the next generation of fan-favourites Conquest and Breakthrough, featuring “the largest maps ever” for the franchise.
Video Gamesinformedpixel.com

Halo Infinite June Update: Free To Play Multiplayer & Waypoint Breakdown

Halo Infinite developers, 343 Industries, delivers a new “Inside Infinite” High-Level Update. In this month’s Inside Infinite, 343 Industries went in-depth with the title’s seasons and revamped the Halo Waypoint website. One major thing that 343 unveiled is that every Halo Infinite season will be three months long. However, Certain...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Forza Horizon 5 Devs Discuss the Impressive Weather System

Developers from Playground Games discussed the weather system in Forza Horizon 5 and showed new footage from the game. One of the most interesting announcements of E3 2021 turned out to be Forza Horizon 5, the next installment of the excellent series of racing games by Playground Games. Last night on the brand's official channel on YouTube, a stream with the developers was organized. It was devoted to the game's weather system. The creators discussed the new features and showed a few short fragments of gameplay.
FIFAoperationsports.com

FIFA 21 Patch 17 Coming Soon - Patch Notes

FIFA 21 patch 17 is coming soon, most likely early tomorrow morning. As usual, the patch will be available for PC users first, then released a few days (sometimes up to a week) later for console users. We will provide an update when it’s available on each platform. Similar to...
NFLculturedvultures.com

What Happened To The Games From The Xbox One Reveal Event?

Home Gaming What Happened To The Games From The Xbox One Reveal Event?. Look, I can already hear what you’re about to say, but contrary to popular belief, the original Xbox One reveal on May 21st, 2013 did have games. Granted, the large majority of Xbox’s launch portfolio was saved for E3 2013 later on in the year, with titles like Ryse: Son of Rome and Killer Instinct debuted in-front of a global audience, but the official reveal had games. They were mostly annual releases or sports games, sure, but those are still games, right?
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mario Golf Super Rush: How to Earn Character Points

Mario Golf Super Rush Character Points are what you’ll use to unlock new club sets for the game’s characters. As such, Character Points are a pretty important part of your game, as the clubs you use will determine how far you can hit the ball. In this guide, we’ll be running you through how to get character points in Mario Golf Super Rush, so you can buy some shiny new clubs.
FIFAtheloadout.com

Team BDS buys Schalke 04’s LEC spot for €26.5 million

German football club Schalke 04 has confirmed that it has sold its spot in the League of Legends European Championship to French esports organisation Team BDS. Schalke 04 has suggested at various points throughout 2021 that it would have to sell its spot in the LEC to generate revenue, with the football club in a poor financial situation following its relegation from the top flight of German football.
NFLvgr.com

Madden 22 Dynamic Gameday Deep Dive Trailer Previews Next-Gen Console Features and Gameplay

When EA’s new Madden video game comes out, it will bring a brand new, immersive experience for the next-generation consoles. Madden 22 Dynamic Gameday is the newest feature and looks to be a true gamechanger for the football simulation. On Tuesday, EA unveiled a Deep Dive video to show off more details about this feature for gamers to see what’s in store. That includes different M Factors and home field advantages that will be part of the newest part of Madden.