Madden 22: How to earn Franchise Staff Points work and how it works
Madden 22’s launch is inching closer and closer, and that means a look towards what’s new in the latest title from EA. Electronic Arts has promised big changes to Franchise mode for quite some time now, and EA Sports has already unveiled some details regarding these changes mentioned above. In Madden 22, you’ll want to get familiar with Staff Points. What are Staff Points, and how can you earn these points? Let’s take a look at what EA has said about this feature.www.gamepur.com