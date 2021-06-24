Rose Marie 'Rosemary' (Gardas) Will

Will, Rose Marie (Gardas) aka Rosemary "Rosie", our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great- grandmother passed away at the age of 88 years 11 months on Sunday, June 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, "Laurie" (they would have celebrated 70 years on January 27, 2021); father, John; mother, Stella (Gacek); sisters, Wanda and Helen; brothers, Walter, Lawrence, John, Sr., Tony, , Sr., Hank, Sr., and Joe. Rosie is survived by her brother, Mike (Kathleen); 3 sons, Larry, Jr. (Gail) and children, Chelsea (Bryant) Hardy, Mackenzie (Bradley) Uher and Abby; Mike, Sr. (Kathy) and children, Crystal (Zack) Welch and Mike, Jr.; and Mark (Cindy) and children, Mary (Chip) Hitchcock and Mark, Jr. (Lisa); and daughter, Diane McCarty and her children, Lorianne and Gary. She is also survived by 20 great- grandchildren, Jaxon and Hudson, Scarlett, Vivian and Meadow, RaeLyn and Levi, Kylie, Anthony, Mason, Kaley, Jayla and Avaeh, Noah, Jillian, Justin and Bryce, Kingston, Hailey and Zachary; many nieces, nephews, dear friends and acquaintances locally, all over the country and abroad. A very special thank you from Rosie's Family to Presbyterian Homes Staff, especially Danielle Salisbury, Grant Hoglund and Martha Overgaard and Optage Hospice Care Team for all the wonderful care during her stay. Also, a very heartfelt thank you to Abby Will, Deanna Long and Sherry Cosgrove for their dedication, care and companionship to Mom to keep her in her home for as long as possible. You will always be appreciated and will never be forgotten. Funeral service Monday, June 28, 2021 at 10:30 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 2nd Avenue Northwest, New Brighton. Visitation one hour prior to service. Private interment. Memorials preferred to donor's favorite charity. Condolences: Washburn-McReavy.com New Brighton Chapel 651-636-9821.