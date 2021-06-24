Christopher J. Streefland

Streefland, Christopher J. age 49, of Burnsville, passed away peacefully at his home on June 20, 2021 surrounded by his family and his two beloved German Shepherds, Liberty and Justice. Chris is preceded in death by his father, Russell, and his sister, Deborah Neubauer. He is survived by his loving mother, Jeannette; siblings, Catherine (Rudy) Mohammed, Elizabeth Streefland, Michael Streefland, and Jennifer (Adam) Henry; 9 nieces and nephews, 2 grandnephews, his dogs, other relatives, and many friends. Christopher was a graduate of Academy of Holy Angels and St. John's University in Collegeville. Christopher was a self-taught musician and his greatest passion was his guitars. He played into the wee hours of the night. He was a kind, creative, artistic soul. He was a gourmet cook and loved to bass fish and cast for crappies off the dock. He will be terribly missed by all of us, including his dogs who are looking for their Alpha. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM Wednesday June 30, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 West 125th St., Savage, with a gathering of family and friends on Tuesday (6/29) from 5-8 PM at the White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Ave S., Burnsville (952-894-5080) and 1 hr. prior to Mass at Church. Interment, St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Burnsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated to ASPCA, and Saving Shepherds of MN. Condolences: whitefuneralhomes.com.