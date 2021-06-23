Charter Faculty Member Harry O. Hall Recognized University’s Potential
Harry O. Hall, a charter faculty member and administrator of the University of Central Florida, died May 31. The professor emeritus was 92. A year before the first students arrived on the then Florida Technological University campus in 1968, he came to the university to draft the operating plan for the College of Education's undergraduate program. As founding chairman he also began recruiting faculty and establishing the academic majors in the college's departments. (FTU was renamed UCF in 1978.)