TE ZACH GENTRY – STOCK UP. Zach Gentry has been a slow burn, coming into the league as a relatively raw tight end initially playing quarterback coming out of high school. He was undersized with a tall but lanky frame and he didn’t have the strength to be a good blocker in the NFL. He has bought into the mentality necessary to survive in the NFL as he is noticeably thicker and stronger, providing the best blocking amongst the tight end group. When Gentry has seen more snaps in-game the running game has taken off.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO