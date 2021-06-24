Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eden Prairie, MN

Christopher Charles McDaniels

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

McDaniels, Christopher Charles was born March 30, 1980 in Minnesota. Chris is survived by his parents, Tim and Annie McDaniels; his children, Mackenzie, Annabelle and Charles; his siblings, Sarah Kloeckl (Dean), Ryan McDaniels (Laura), Patrick McDaniels (Chrissy) and Laura Haywood (Dan), as well as a large and loving extended family and all that knew and loved him. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Ron and Patricia McDaniels and Albert and Evelyn Valland. Visitation June 29th from 4-7 PM at Washburn-McReavy Eden Prairie Chapel, 7625 Mitchell Road. Funeral service June 30th at 11:00 AM at Pax Christi Catholic Community, 12100 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie, MN. Live stream of service available at Paxchristi.com. Washburn-McReavy.com Eden Prairie Chapel 952-975-0400.

www.startribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eden Prairie, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paxchristi Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact

The Supreme Court on Tuesday left intact a nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 5-4 vote rejected an emergency request from a group of landlords asking the court to effectively end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction moratorium, which is set to run through July.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim chides officials for unspecified pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chastised top ruling party officials for failures in anti-epidemic work that led to an unspecified "grave incident" and put the safety of the country and people at risk, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state news agency...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

GOP mega-donor funding deployment of South Dakota troops to border

A Republican mega-donor's nonprofit is funding the deployment of South Dakota National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem 's (R ) office confirmed to The Hill that Willis and Reba Johnson’s Foundation made a private donation to the state in an effort to fund its National Guard presence at the border.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi rebuffs McConnell on infrastructure

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday amplified her plans to link a bipartisan infrastructure agreement to a second package of Democratic economic priorities, rebuffing an appeal from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to decouple the two bills. In a closed-door meeting with her caucus in the Capitol, Pelosi said...