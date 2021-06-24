Christopher Charles McDaniels

McDaniels, Christopher Charles was born March 30, 1980 in Minnesota. Chris is survived by his parents, Tim and Annie McDaniels; his children, Mackenzie, Annabelle and Charles; his siblings, Sarah Kloeckl (Dean), Ryan McDaniels (Laura), Patrick McDaniels (Chrissy) and Laura Haywood (Dan), as well as a large and loving extended family and all that knew and loved him. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Ron and Patricia McDaniels and Albert and Evelyn Valland. Visitation June 29th from 4-7 PM at Washburn-McReavy Eden Prairie Chapel, 7625 Mitchell Road. Funeral service June 30th at 11:00 AM at Pax Christi Catholic Community, 12100 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie, MN. Live stream of service available at Paxchristi.com. Washburn-McReavy.com Eden Prairie Chapel 952-975-0400.