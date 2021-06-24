Play-by-Play: Rapids Suffer Tough Loss in Kansas City

On Wednesday, the Rapids face a difficult test as they take on Sporting Kansas City. Currently in the standings, the Rapids sit in third with 16 points in eight games. Sporting is right above Colorado, with 17 total points in 10 games played. This match will not only have implications in the Western Conference standings, but there is a storied history between these two clubs, so the rivalry is expected to be on full display as well. See the lineups below: