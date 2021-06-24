Tickets on sale for Big Brothers Big Sisters ‘Rhythm & Wine’ Festival

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA has announced that tickets are on sale for the fully outdoors, open-air “Rhythm & Wine” Festival.

The fundraising event is set for Saturday, Aug. 28, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Moonlite Drive-In, West Wyoming.

“Rhythm & Wine” will feature 10 wineries, breweries, and cideries from the local area, and across eastern Pennsylvania.

Participating vendors are: Deep Roots Hard Cider, Staggering Unicorn Winery, Stone Lake Winery, Case Quattro Winery, Nomad Distilling Co., Black Rock Brewing Co., Lucchi Family Wine Cellars, Susquehanna Brewing Co., Mucciolo Family Wines, and Bartolai Winery.

Food trucks and vendors include: Uncle Buck’s BBQ, Fon Dippity, Keystone Farms Cheese, Pittston Popcorn Co., Marianacci’s Restaurant, Fiamma Rossa Catering Company, Rynkiewicz Dips & Mixes, and Boppin Beans.

Live entertainment provided by the party band Down by 5.

An all-inclusive tasting ticket is $40, and includes a complimentary tasting glass, free beer, wine, and cider samples, access to food trucks and vendors and live entertainment.

Shuttle service will be provided to the festival grounds from the Midway Shopping Center in Wyoming. A $20 VIP parking pass is available that includes on-site parking, and a tailgate spot. Designated drivers can get in for just $10.

All proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA.

For additional information, to purchase tickets, or to become a sponsor, call: 570-824-8756, or visit — www.bbbsnepa.com .

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania began in Luzerne County in 1974. The program strives to provide high quality mentoring services to the children and families of Northeastern Pennsylvania. The mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth to realize their full potential.

Dave Kuharchik, Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA Governing Board Marketing Committee Chair. said the organization wants to spread the word that tickets are now on sale for the event. Sponsors are needed as well.

Kuharchik said every dollar raised helps support one-on-one mentoring relationships through Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA.