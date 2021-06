June 12th 2021, was the fourth year of Cruinniu na nOg. The idea is to gather the children of Ireland together in a creative bubble of joy. Cruinniu na nOg means the gathering of the young in Irish. My workshops have been part of it since the start. However, last year and this year, most of the events were virtual because of COVID 19. Therefore my task was to make a video presentation to stimulate young creative minds. My aim was to encourage children to be aware of space exploration and see themselves as part of that adventure.