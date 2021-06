NEW YORK — An entire lineup, Luis Rojas said, rarely ever clicks at once. “It’s hard for me to say everyone’s just going to click at one time because usually the way it goes is that a few guys are hot — two, three guys max are hot — and two, three others are getting their hits here and there, getting walks, and then there’s two that are battling and just going through a little bit of their struggle finding their way," Rojas said.