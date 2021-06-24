Cancel
Science

This symptom of COVID-19 is more frequent in vaccinated people, according to study

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. We all know that sneezing can be a symptom of any common cold or even if you suffer from an allergy. However, one study suggests that “excessive sneezing” can also be a symptom of COVID-19 in people who have been vaccinated.

#Covid 19#Common Cold#Symptom#Spanish#Ai#King S College London
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Symptoms resolved in 7 patients with myocarditis-like illness after COVID-19 vaccination

Findings from a small study detailing the treatment of myocarditis-like symptoms in seven people after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. are published today in the American Heart Association's flagship journal Circulation. These cases are among those reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) documenting the development of myocarditis-like symptoms in some people who received the COVID-19 vaccine.
PharmaceuticalsNews-Medical.net

Single-dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine reduces symptom duration

A study of healthcare workers administered the first dose of the BNT162b2 vaccine in Italy showed that they had reduced symptoms and faster viral clearance even within six days of vaccine administration. Several vaccines are now being used worldwide to combat the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. One of these...
Public Healthbiologyreporter.com

Other complications in people after COVID-19. Symptoms and treatment of clostridia

In Poland, we are dealing with a parallel epidemic of COVID-19 – an epidemic of clostridia – says Dr. Pawisz Grzyszewski, expert of the Supreme Medical Council against COVID-19 in an interview with Interia ZDROWIE. Clostridiosis is a disease of the intestine, which has been known for many years, and is most often manifested in patients who have outlived COVID-19 by about six months. During the epidemic, hospitals are filled with patients with gastrointestinal diseases. There are no official statistics, but Dr. Grzesiowski does not doubt that among the deaths from the Corona virus, there are victims of Clostridium.
Public Healthnewsnationusa.com

Delta Covid symptoms: Millions of vaccinated people are likely to share one ‘common’ sign

Even though a total of 73,359,099 have been vaccinated within the UK, the jabs do not provide 100 percent protection and it’s still possible to become infected. However, it’s not the classic three symptoms of Covid you should be looking out for. According to the scientist Professor Tim Spector – and the wealth of data collected in the Zoe Covid Symptom Study – vaccinated individuals may share one “common” symptom if they’re infected. “We’ve found that sneezing, a lot, is a more common sign of infection in those who’ve been vaccinated,” said Professor Spector.
Medical & BiotechBloomberg

Astra’s Antibody Fails to Prevent Covid-19 Symptoms in Study

AstraZeneca Plc’s antibody cocktail was only 33% effective at preventing Covid-19 symptoms in people who had been exposed to the virus, failing a study that was key to the drugmaker’s pandemic push. The trial of 1,121 adult volunteers looked at whether the long-acting antibody combination could protect people who had...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Fact Check-More people have not died from COVID-19 vaccines than from the disease itself

A social media post has incorrectly claimed that more people have died from COVID-19 vaccine than from the disease itself. The post contains text superimposed over a photograph of British health minister Matt Hancock being vaccinated, which reads: "Data shows more people have died because of the Covid vaccines in 6 months than people who have died of COVID-19 in 15 months” (here).
PharmaceuticalsScience Friday

COVID-19 Vaccines May Not Protect Immunocompromised People

This story is a part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment. This week, California and New York, two of the states hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, announced that they were relaxing...
Mental Healthgentside.co.uk

Cognitive and behavioural post-COVID symptoms that people are struggling with

The study was conducted by researchers at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan who tested the neurocognitive abilities of former patients and analysed their MRI scans. The patients had been COVID-free for two months prior to testing and researchers found that many of them had been suffering from cognitive and behavioural issues including impaired memory, spatial awareness and information processing problems. The lead author of the study, Professor Massimo Filippi commented:
Public HealthMedical News Today

Is pink eye a symptom of COVID-19?

SARS-CoV-2 is the virus responsible for COVID-19. Individuals with COVID-19 may report a range of symptoms, which continues to grow as experts learn more about the illness. While it is not a common symptom, acquiring an infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus may lead to a person developing infective conjunctivitis, known as pink eye.
Sciencerationalground.com

Burgeoning Evidence of Myopericarditis After COVID-19 Vaccination in Young People: A Call For Acknowledgment, Pause, and Serious Study

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System [VAERS] (1) is a passive or “spontaneous” Centers For Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] and U.S. Food and Drug Administration [FDA] vaccine safety and monitoring system (2). Designed primarily for “safety signal detection,” VAERS describes potential associations between vaccine administration and adverse events, “hypothesis generation,” that could merit formal investigation (2). A recent example, which appears increasingly germane to COVID-19 vaccination–in particular, to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. (i.e., from Pfizer and Moderna) (3)–was the relationship between smallpox vaccination and the development of myopericarditis in military personnel, especially young men (4-8). Although not “hypothesis generating,” per se, a subsequent VAERS analysis (7), utilizing influenza vaccination (and other vaccinations) as a control, independently validated the association between smallpox vaccination and myopericarditis, as well as the lack of association, described earlier (8), with influenza vaccination. Although caveats about attributing “causality” to VAERS adverse events associations with vaccination (1, 2) are appropriate, the system chronically under-reports adverse events of possible interest (9).
Public Healthdailymagazine.news

A third of people with COVID-19 symptoms develop 'long COVID' that lasts for 12 weeks, a new survey of 500,000 people suggests

One in three people with symptomatic COVID-19 develop "long COVID," study suggests. The survey of 500,000 people checked for symptoms that lasted longer than 12 weeks. The researchers estimated 2 million people in England were COVID-19 long-haulers, double other estimates. See more stories on Insider's business page. More people than...
Pharmaceuticalscalifornianewstimes.com

Study: ‘Little or No Benefit’ of 2nd Vaccine Dose for People Infected with COVID-19 in Past

Health officials agree that people previously infected with COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated, but this week’s study found that a single two-shot regimen was enough. .. However, they and all people vaccinated against the virus may need booster shots to move forward because antibodies developed naturally or through the vaccine have declined at a relatively fast pace.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Post-COVID-19 Symptoms Are Common, Affecting 23.2 Percent

MONDAY, June 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Post-COVID-19 conditions are common among patients diagnosed with COVID-19, and occur in 19 percent of asymptomatic patients, according to a white paper issued by FAIR Health and published online June 15. FAIR Health studied 1,959,982 COVID-19 patients for the prevalence of post-COVID-19 conditions...