This symptom of COVID-19 is more frequent in vaccinated people, according to study

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System [VAERS] (1) is a passive or “spontaneous” Centers For Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] and U.S. Food and Drug Administration [FDA] vaccine safety and monitoring system (2). Designed primarily for “safety signal detection,” VAERS describes potential associations between vaccine administration and adverse events, “hypothesis generation,” that could merit formal investigation (2). A recent example, which appears increasingly germane to COVID-19 vaccination–in particular, to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. (i.e., from Pfizer and Moderna) (3)–was the relationship between smallpox vaccination and the development of myopericarditis in military personnel, especially young men (4-8). Although not “hypothesis generating,” per se, a subsequent VAERS analysis (7), utilizing influenza vaccination (and other vaccinations) as a control, independently validated the association between smallpox vaccination and myopericarditis, as well as the lack of association, described earlier (8), with influenza vaccination. Although caveats about attributing “causality” to VAERS adverse events associations with vaccination (1, 2) are appropriate, the system chronically under-reports adverse events of possible interest (9).