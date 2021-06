You know what a startup is, right? Or at least you have an idea of what a startup is like to work in?. Long hours in co-working offices with CEOs fresh from university with big ideas and a lot of vague, nebulous chat about platforms. Don't forget the pizza parties and deskside beers funded by a seemingly endless stream of venture capitalist money, either. That is, of course, until the small, ambitious startup is acquired by a larger, more traditional company in its sector, or the small startup goes public with angry shareholders and regulators asking difficult questions. Or, as can happen, when the money dries up and the business goes under.