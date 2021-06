Loki isn’t just the most-watched Marvel premiere on Disney+ so far, it’s also the “most-watched season premiere ever on Disney+ during its opening week,” according to Disney CEO Bob Chapek. That means Loki just beat the Mandalorian, not just WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. We knew going into the show that Loki would be the most anticipated MCU TV show heading to streaming, and the numbers indicate that fans were indeed dying to see what the God of Mischief might be up to next. Episode 1 didn’t disappoint either, with Marvel diving right into the meat of it. The premiere offered us the fantastic Avengers: Endgame connection we wanted along with several explanations of how the Sacred Timeline works.