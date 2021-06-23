Teamsters and Chauffeurs Union Local 456 Endorse the Candidacy of James Nolan for Westchester County Legislator to Serve District 15

BRONXVILLE, NY and YONKERS, NY — June 23, 2021 — “I am excited and grateful to announce that I was endorsed by Teamsters Local 456 yesterday and which I humbly accepted. The Teamsters 456 represent the many great and hardworking men and women who make Bronxville, Yonkers and Westchester County operate efficiently day in and day out. I look forward to working with and representing the Teamsters and their members as I will bring a real voice for labor to Westchester County when I am elected Westchester County Legislator for District 15 – Yonkers & Bronxville on November 2nd. I will stand my ground for what is right and what is needed. I am a proud card carrying union member myself.