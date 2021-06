What do you like to do in summer? Sure, there are the usual activities — swimming, boating and camping — but there are other activities also reserved for summer. Sometimes this season is the only time for people to catch up on their reading because they are too busy to read during the school year. In this issue, we have book reviews by youths on their favorite reads. Additionally, swapping spooky stories around a bonfire is another summer activity, and we have a nice, juicy haunted house story by Linda Radtke. And, of course, farmers markets and farm stands are best in summer months.