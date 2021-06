Kai Havertz scored his second goal at Euro 2020 as Germany did just enough to book a place in the last 16 and a trip to Wembley to take on England. There was plenty of drama in the final set of group games before the knockout round begins, with N’Golo Kante also in action for France against Portugal in another entertaining Group F contest. Yet it was in Munich where three Chelsea players featured for a German team that needed points to progress, Toni Rudiger starting in a back three and Havertz keeping his place up top.